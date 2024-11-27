Virtual Meeting Software Market Growing at 27.6% CAGR to Hit USD 57.23 Billion by 2027

Virtual Meeting Software Market

Increase in adoption of virtual meeting software among corporate and government organizations

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $7.62 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $57.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in adoption of virtual meeting software among corporate and government organizations, growth in adoption of technologies, such as facial recognition, to detect and authenticate the meeting participants, and surge in number of virtual meeting software providers across the globe drive the growth of the global virtual meeting software market. However, high product and solution costs related to virtual meeting software hinder the market growth. Contrarily, integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based technology present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 291 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09378 Virtual meeting software is a type of platform, which helps two or more people to communicate with each other through real-time interaction without being present at the same location. It creates a meeting room for participants as well as help them with various other features such as sharing critical information that enhance security and provides better quality of video and audio calls compared to normal videoBased on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global virtual meeting software market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to the need to monitor and manage large number of cloud meeting and growing need to stream meeting with a combination of live video and screen sharing in various organizations. However, the service segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in the adoption of services among end users, as they ensure effective functioning of virtual meeting software 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-meeting-software-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Virtual Meeting Software market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to owing to growing investment by various key players of the market and presence of key players of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027. Many startup and key players of the virtual meeting software market are investing heavily to upsurge their revenue opportunity and to increase their customers base in different countries of Asia-Pacific which propels the growth of the market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., Adobe, Ring Central, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09378 The large enterprise segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in adoption of virtual meeting software among large enterprises to establish collaboration amongst employees located in various locations. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in government support in providing funds to small and medium enterprises for adoption of cloud-based virtual meeting software.Region wise, the virtual meeting software market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to early adoption of advance technology such as AI based virtual meeting software and presence of well-established businesses in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of startups using virtual meeting software for establishing good communication with their client and growth in adoption of this virtual software in the education sector in various emerging countries of Asia-Pacific.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09378 Based on industry vertical, the IT & Telecom segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global virtual meeting software market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to sharing critical document files with employees and offering instant meeting services. However, the media and entertainment segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. 