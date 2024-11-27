Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market to Reach $431.7 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Disposable Blood Bag Market 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market by Type of Bag (Blood Collection Bags and Blood Transfusion Bags), and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the disposable plastic blood bag market was valued at $265.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe disposable plastic blood bag market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for blood and blood components due to rising incidences of trauma, surgeries, and chronic diseases. Technological advancements in blood storage and transfusion practices enhance the efficacy and safety of blood bags, further propelling market growth. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions, bolster the market. The growing awareness and emphasis on blood donation also contribute significantly to the rising demand for disposable plastic blood bags.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4211 Segment HighlightsHigh Adoption of Blood Collection Bags for Blood DonationsIncreasing volume of blood donations and the growing need for efficient, safe collection methods to ensure high-quality blood supplies also increases the adoption of blood collection bags. Blood collection bags are essential for facilitating safe and sterile collection, minimizing contamination risks, and maintaining the integrity of the blood sample, which drives their widespread adoption. Additionally, advancements in blood collection technology and rising awareness about the importance of organized blood donation drives further bolster the demand for these collection bags.Increase in Adoption of Blood Bags in HospitalsHospitals require a steady and reliable supply of blood bags to meet the demands of their patients, making them the primary consumers of disposable plastic blood bags. Additionally, the critical nature of blood transfusions in hospital settings necessitates the use of advanced, sterile blood bags to ensure patient safety and effective treatment outcomes.Regional OutlookNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and advanced medical technologies. The region's strong emphasis on blood donation programs, coupled with robust government support and initiatives, further fuels market growth. Additionally, the presence of key market players and continuous R&D activities contribute to the dominance of North America.Top Key Players• Terumo Corporation• Fresenius Kabi AG• Grifols, S.A.• Macopharma SA• Haemonetics Corporation• JMS Co. Ltd.• HLL Lifecare Limited• Poly Medicure Ltd.• SURU International Pvt. Ltd.• AdvaCare PharmaThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disposable plastic blood bag market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Development• In August 2023, Fresenius Kabi stated its progress in developing a DEHP-free blood bag system. The company revealed a new blood bag system with a red cell bag made from PVC/BTHC material.• In September 2022, in India, the Union Health Ministry started a mega drive for voluntary blood donation, ‘Raktdan Amrit Mahotsav, ’ to increase awareness about the need for regular non-remunerated blood donation and to ensure availability, affordability, and accessibility of blood and its components to all.• In August 2022, Haemonetics Corporation, collaborated with Epic, an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, to offer Haemonetics' SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system to Epic's global network of hospitals. SafeTrace Tx is a computer program that helps blood banks manage patients and blood supplies.• In January 2022, SpotSee signed the acquisition of the assets of Biosynergy, Inc., a medical device manufacturer. This acquisition aims to strengthen the company's goal of reducing product damage by incorporating blood temperature monitoring devices in blood bags, which can further improve product supply and cold chain. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

