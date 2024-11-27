Bamboo Capital Group’s international cooperation strategy for sustainable development

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024, Mr. Nguyen Ho Nam, Founder of the Bamboo Capital Group and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Switzerland Economic Forum (SVEF), emphasized the importance of partnerships in business development during a discussion session entitled “Building Success Cooperation”, where he also highlighted the group’s “win-win” strategy as a pivotal approach to driving sustainable growth.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Nam affirmed that in a highly-competitive world, building strong partnerships is the key to advancing and creating sustainable value.

Importance of cooperation in globalization

According to Mr. Nam, in a rapidly changing and fiercely-competitive world, partnerships are essential for success, as no organization can achieve everything alone. Identifying suitable partners allows each party to leverage their strengths and effectively address their limitations.

“To achieve successful partnerships, we must enable our partners to succeed first; only then will they support us in achieving our goals,” Mr. Nam said in sharing his philosophy on cooperation as a foundation for long-term success. “While many businesses once adhered to a win-lose philosophy, today’s path to sustainable growth lies in adopting a ‘win-win’ approach, where both parties benefit and mutually foster development.”

He added that successful partnerships require proactive efforts to build lasting relationships. Collaboration extends beyond profit-sharing to learning and growing with partners, enhancing competitiveness and contributing to national economic development.

Mr. Nam also emphasized the government’s critical role in supporting businesses through transparent policies, a favorable business environment, and international connectivity. Government-led initiatives such as digital transformation and green economic development are significant drivers enabling Vietnamese enterprises to compete internationally.

A discussion session on “Building Success Cooperation” featured insights from Mr. Nguyen Ho Nam, Ms. Alex Smith, British Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, and Mr. Gaku Echizenya, CEO of Talented Co. Ltd., moderated by Ms. Teresa Lien Freiburghaus, Executive Director of SVEF.

In recent years, Mr. Nam has actively introduced opportunities for collaboration with Vietnam at international forums. At the 2024 World Knowledge Forum, he delivered a presentation entitled “Vietnam - A Reliable Partner in a Chaotic World” to hundreds of global delegates. He underscored Vietnam’s strategic position in the region, its stable and open business environment, and robust collaboration potential across various sectors, portraying it as a dynamic and innovative partner ready to engage with the world.

Cooperative philosophy that creates sustainable value

Mr. Nam’s insights at the Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024 reflect Bamboo Capital Group’s operational strategy. Over the past 13 years, Bamboo Capital has continuously innovated, expanded its partnerships, and maintained a “win-win” strategy across all activities.

With a focused multi-sector development approach, Bamboo Capital has forged partnerships with leading players in renewable energy, real estate, and construction infrastructure. These international partners have provided technological expertise, financial resources, and invaluable insights into sustainable project development, meeting rigorous international market standards. This has enabled Bamboo Capital to expand its market reach, enhance brand value, and create shareholder benefits while contributing to Vietnam’s economic growth.

One standout example is BCG Energy, Bamboo Capital’s renewable energy subsidiary, which has collaborated with international giants such as Sembcorp Industries, Singapore Power, Hanwha Energy, Leader Energy Group, SK Ecoplant, and Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp. to execute renewable energy projects in Vietnam. It has also successfully raised significant international funding through leading banks. These projects not only deliver economic value but also reduce environmental pollution and promote sustainable development in the region.





BCG Energy, Bamboo Capital Group’s core energy subsidiary, signed a partnership with SK Ecoplant, part of South Korea’s second-largest chaebol, SK Group, and the Sudokwon Landfill Site Management Corp. (SLC) to develop waste-to-energy and waste management solutions.

In the real estate sector, BCG Land, a Bamboo Capital subsidiary, collaborates with international design and interior firms to create modern, luxurious, and eco-friendly projects tailored to customer demands. Bamboo Capital has also established strategic partnerships with top-tier companies in property management and operations, ensuring the success of flagship projects like King Crown Infinity.

Similarly, Tracodi, a key member in the construction and infrastructure sector, has expanded its partnership network with major companies, including the China International Railway Group and DECOFI, demonstrating its commitment to Bamboo Capital’s “win-win” philosophy, enabling infrastructure and industrial park development while optimizing mutual benefits and contributing to socio-economic growth.

Bamboo Capital has also invested heavily in technology to enhance management and operational efficiency. The establishment of units like BCG Eco, focusing on carbon credit markets, underscores the group’s long-term vision for green economics, aligning with global climate change initiatives.

Through its “win-win” strategy and innovative mindset, Bamboo Capital has built trust with domestic and international partners. In today’s competitive world, this philosophy remains the cornerstone of the group’s ability to create sustainable value, balancing economic benefits with societal contributions and environmental protection.

