Blood/IV Warmers Market to Reach $2.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Key drivers for the market include the rising incidence of hypothermia during surgeries and trauma cases, increased prevalence of chronic diseases.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Blood/IV Warmers Market by Product Type (Portable and Non-Portable), Application (Surgery, Acute Care, New Born Care, and Homecare), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the blood/iv warmers market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe blood/IV warmer market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surgeries, and trauma cases, necessitating rapid and efficient blood transfusions. Technological advancements in medical devices have led to the development of more effective and user-friendly blood/IV warmers, boosting their adoption in healthcare settings. Additionally, the rising awareness of the importance of preventing hypothermia during transfusions, coupled with stringent healthcare regulations and protocols, further propels the market growth. The expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, also contributes to the increased demand for blood/IV warmers.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323978 Segment HighlightsHigh Preference of Non-portable blood/IV warmers in Hospitals and Large Healthcare FacilitiesNon-portable blood/IV warmers are widely preferred in hospitals and large healthcare facilities due to their robust performance and ability to handle high volumes of blood and IV fluids. These devices are equipped with advanced features, providing precise temperature control and ensuring patient safety during transfusions and infusions. The increasing number of complex surgical procedures and trauma cases in hospital settings necessitates the use of reliable, non-portable warmers. Additionally, the growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions, supports the widespread adoption of non-portable blood/IV warmers. The continuous advancements in technology, leading to improved efficiency and user-friendly interfaces, further drive the demand for non-portable devices in the market.The Critical Role of Blood/IV Warmers in Maintaining Normothermia During Surgical ProceduresThe critical need to maintain optimal blood and fluid temperatures during surgical procedures also increases the adoption of blood/IV warmenr dring surgeries. During surgery, especially in lengthy or complex operations, maintaining normothermia is crucial to prevent hypothermia-related complications, such as increased bleeding and prolonged recovery times. Blood/IV warmers are essential tools in ensuring that transfused blood and intravenous fluids are administered at body temperature, thereby enhancing patient safety and improving surgical outcomes.Advanced Care and Technological Integration in HospitalHospitals and clinics often deal with complex cases that demand precise temperature control to prevent hypothermia and ensure patient safety. The presence of advanced medical equipment and specialized care units in these facilities further supports the adoption of sophisticated blood/IV warmers. Additionally, the growing emphasis on patient-centered care and adherence to stringent healthcare regulations drive the demand for reliable and high-performance warmers in these settings. The continuous advancements in medical technology, aimed at enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of blood/IV warmers, contribute to the expansion of this segment in the market.Regional OutlookNorth America to maintain its dominance by 2033By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, which facilitates the adoption of advanced medical technologies. There is a high prevalence of chronic diseases and surgical procedures, creating a substantial demand for efficient blood and fluid warming devices. Additionally, the region's stringent healthcare regulations and protocols ensure the widespread use of these devices to prevent hypothermia during transfusions. The presence of major market players and continuous technological advancements further support the market's growth in North America. Moreover, the high level of awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding the importance of maintaining normothermia during medical procedures significantly contributes to the region's dominant market position.Top Key Players• Stryker Corporation• Gentherm Medical• Belmont Medical• 3M• ICU Medical• Vyaire Medical, Inc.,• The Surgical Company PTM• Life Warmer• MEQU• Estill Medical Technologies, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global blood/IV warmer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent DevelopmentIn January 2022, QinFlow Inc. received a group buy agreement from Premier, Inc. for blood and fluid warming products. This arrangement will give healthcare organizations access to their next-generation blood warming technology, which has been fine-tuned to suit the stringent requirements of emergency departments, intensive care units, operating rooms, and trauma bays.in July 2021, MEQU received a public tender to supply portable blood and IV fluid warming devices (M Warmer System) to the Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with UK partner Fenton Pharmaceuticals (MOD) . In addition, in Australia and New Zealand, HKM Group easily formed partnerships and maintained connections with the military, EMS, police, hospitals, and specialty emergency providers. in July 2021, MEQU received a public tender to supply portable blood and IV fluid warming devices (M Warmer System) to the Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with UK partner Fenton Pharmaceuticals (MOD) . In addition, in Australia and New Zealand, HKM Group easily formed partnerships and maintained connections with the military, EMS, police, hospitals, and specialty emergency providers. HKM's MilTac and emergency products are hand-picked and among the most cutting-edge innovations in patient care. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

