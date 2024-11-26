Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Dogfighting Charges

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty today to possessing dogs at his home for participation in a dogfighting venture.

John D. Murphy, 51, of Hanson, pleaded guilty to nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture, in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act. Murphy was indicted by a federal grand jury in March.

“Dogfighting is a sadistic crime which subjects animals to cruel mistreatment for entertainment,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “We commend the investigators and prosecutors who worked collaboratively to bring this case to justice.”

“Mr. Murphy’s actions represent the calculated cruelty and inhumanity that dogfighting embodies – a barbaric practice that exploits and harms animals for entertainment and profit. Today’s conviction brings an end to Mr. Murphy’s reign of brutality and sends a clear message: dogfighting is a federal crime, and those who engage in this inhumane conduct will face justice,” said U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. “This case marks the first time federal criminal charges have been brought in the District of Massachusetts under the Animal Welfare Act, underscoring the seriousness of these crimes and our commitment to holding those who engage in this abhorrent conduct accountable. We urge anyone with knowledge of animal fighting or abuse to come forward and report it.”

In 2021, Murphy was identified on recorded calls discussing dogfighting with a New York-based dogfighting target. A subsequent search of his Facebook accounts revealed Murphy’s years-long involvement in dogfighting. Murphy communicated with other dogfighters via Facebook and belonged to private dogfighting Facebook groups.

Photos and videos found on Murphy’s Facebook account showed dogs restrained and showing injuries consistent with that of dogfighting. A search of Murphy’s Hanson residence in June 2023 discovered numerous items associated with possessing dogs for participation in an animal fighting venture like various breeding, training and medical supplies and dogfighting materials.

In March, the United States also filed a civil forfeiture complaint against 13 pit bull-type dogs, seized in June 2023 from Murphy’s residence and another residence in Townsend, Massachusetts, that were possessed for participation in an animal fighting venture. In September and October, the court ordered all dogs be forfeited to the United States. The dogs are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) being cared for by a USMS-contractor.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young for the District of Massachusetts scheduled sentencing for Feb. 27, 2025. For each of the nine charges, Murphy faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

To report animal fighting crimes, please contact your local law enforcement or the Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General complaint hotline at: usdaoig.oversight.gov/hotline or 1-800-424-9121.

The Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police; Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Division; Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service; USMS; Maine State Police; New Hampshire State Police; Massachusetts Office of the State Auditor; Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Hanson, Boston and Acton, Massachusetts, Police Departments.

Senior Trial Attorney Matthew T. Morris of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danial E. Bennett and Kaitlin J. Brown for the District of Massachusetts are prosecuting the case. Carol E. Head, Chief of the Asset Recovery Unit for the District of Massachusetts, and Trial Attorney Caitlyn F. Cook of ENRD’s Wildlife and Marine Resources Section are prosecuting the civil forfeiture case.