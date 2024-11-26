Woman Arrested for Package Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman who stole packages from the entrance of an apartment building in Northwest.

On Monday, November 25, 2024, Third District officers responded to the 1600 block of Fuller Street, Northwest for the report of a woman stealing packages from the entrance of an apartment building. A short time later, officers located the woman with the packages in a shopping cart.

62-year-old Maricia Tyson of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Theft Two.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, MPD would like to remind the community that all seven district stations, along with the Sixth District Substation, offer Amazon lockers for residents to have their Amazon packages securely delivered to.

Amazon locker locations can be found on our website: Amazon Lockers and Safe Exchange Zones | mpdc

If you are ordering holiday gifts from other businesses other than Amazon this season, think about a safe place to have them delivered to decrease the chances of your packages getting stolen. Residents can help to prevent package thefts by considering the below options:

Track deliveries online and confirm delivery has occurred.

If you know a family member or neighbor will be home, ask them to pick up the packages as soon as they are delivered.

Switch the delivery location to work where it can be received by someone and not left on the porch.

See if the post office or store the product is being shipped from can hold the package for pick up.

If a package is stolen, report it immediately to MPD by calling 911 or file an online police report: https://mpdc.dc.gov/service/file-police-report-online.

CCN: 24183501