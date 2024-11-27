Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Set For 7.7% Growth, Reaching $6.29 Billion By 2028

Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dental crown and bridges market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What does the Dental Crown And Bridges Market Size 2024 and Growth Rate tell us?

The dental crown and bridges market size has grown strongly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $4.33 billion in 2023 to $4.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in this historical period can be attributed to rising dental health awareness, an aging population, increased demand for restorative dentistry, prevalent cosmetic dentistry culture, surge in dental tourism, and substantial insurance coverage.

What Are the Projections for the Dental Crown And Bridges Market's Growth?

The dental crown and bridges market size is expected to see significant growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, improved oral health education, a shift towards minimally invasive dentistry, increasing medical tourism, and expansion to emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period include digital dentistry and cad/cam technology, technological innovations, customization and 3d printing, innovative telehealth and teledentistry solutions, and strategic partnerships.

What Are the Key Drivers of the Dental Crown And Bridges Market's Growth?

The high incidence of oral diseases is contributing to the growth of the dental crown and bridge market. Oral health refers to the health of the teeth, gums, and the entire oral-facial system that permits smiling, speaking, and chewing. Some of the most common diseases that impact oral health include cavities tooth decay, gum periodontal disease, and oral cancer. Oral health will play a crucial role in determining overall health and the quality of life. Dental crowns and bridges are two of the most popular procedures performed in a dentist's clinic, purposed mainly to restore a tooth or teeth to complete chewing function. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare report published in 2022, dental caries or tooth decay affects about 60% of the Indian population, and periodontal disease affects about 85% of the Indian population. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of oral diseases will drive the growth of the dental crown and bridge market.

Who Are the Major Players in the Dental Crown And Bridges Market?

Major companies operating in the dental crown and bridges market include 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, BioHorizons IPH Inc., Camlog Holding AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Wieland Dental + Technik GmbH & Co. KG, National Dentex Labs, and many others.

What Are the Emerging Market Trends in the Dental Crown and Bridges Sector?

The emergence of robotic surgeries is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental crown and bridge market. Robotics are increasingly being used in navigational surgery for various medical specialties as technology and computer science advance. In dentistry, robotics offers advantages over freehand procedures for placing apparatus, improving accuracy, precision, workflows, and patient outcomes.

How is the Dental Crown And Bridges Market Segmented?

The dental crown and bridges market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 By Type: Crowns, Bridges

2 By Material: Ceramics, Porcelain Fused To Metals, Metals

3 By Price: Premium, Value, Discounted

4 By End User: Dental Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End Users

What are the Regional Insights in the Dental Crown And Bridges Market?

North America was the largest region in the dental crown and bridges market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental crown and bridges market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

