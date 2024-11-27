DC Health Partners with Brandywine Valley SPCA to Enhance Animal Services in the District

Washington, DC — DC Health is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) aimed at enhancing animal services in the District. With a strong reputation for high-quality work in neighboring states, BVSPCA is committed to ending animal suffering and engaging the entire community in promoting animal welfare. Their expertise in animal care will be instrumental in ushering in a new chapter of compassionate service for animals in DC.

“We are proud to bring our expertise in animal care, progressive sheltering policies, and lifesaving programs to the nation’s capital,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of Brandywine Valley SPCA. “I want to personally thank Mayor Bowser, Dr. Bennett, and the entire DC Health team for supporting this quick transition as we work together to expand and modernize the overall level of care and services for animals and pet families in the District. We encourage and rely on the community to support our mission through volunteering, fostering, adopting and donating. Together, we can make a difference.”

Key Highlights:

Partnership with BVSPCA: DC Health has finalized a contract with Brandywine Valley SPCA, whose mission is to put the “human” back in humane animal treatment and advocate on behalf of animals.

Immediate Actions: A temporary shelter will be rapidly set up to accommodate overflow from the New York Avenue facility.

Future: DC Health is actively searching for sites for a new, permanent animal shelter to meet the growing needs of the community.

“Brandywine Valley SPCA has been a great partner in shaping a vision for the future of animal services in DC,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “I’m excited to work with them to revitalize our animal services program and bring Mayor Bowser’s vision of a new, expanded DC Animal Shelter to life. Our mission is to ensure safe, high-quality care for all animals while establishing sustainable solutions for years to come.”

As we embark on this new journey to strengthen animal welfare in the District, DC Health is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. We warmly invite District residents to support this partnership by volunteering. To learn more and get involved, click here.

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

