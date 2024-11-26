Surrey Langley SkyTrain station designs open to public input

CANADA, November 26 - The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is hosting a final round of public engagement on the design of the eight new SkyTrain stations.

Starting Nov. 28, 2024, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project will share findings from the first round of public engagement on station design, which took place in June 2024. The public is invited to preview updated designs for the stations that will be built for the SkyTrain extension. This includes information about landscaping, plazas, accessibility and design features at each station.

Everyone is welcome to participate by attending one of the in-person open houses or the virtual information session, or by viewing the updated designs and sharing feedback online: engage.gov.bc.ca/surreylangleyskytrain

Registration is not required for in-person open houses:

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

3-7 p.m.

Hope Community Church

18625 Fraser Highway

Surrey

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hampton Inn and Suites

19500 Langley Bypass

Surrey

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

3-7 p.m.

Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre

20393 Fraser Highway

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

3-7 p.m.

Comfort Inn and Suites

8255 166 St.

Langley

Virtual information session:

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024

7-8 p.m.

Participants should register here for the virtual information session: https://bit.ly/SurreyLangleySkyTrainStationDesign

Once complete, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project will provide low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and throughout Metro Vancouver. Passengers will be able to travel between Langley City and Surrey Centre in approximately 22 minutes, and between downtown Langley and downtown Vancouver in just over an hour.

Following are future Surrey Langley SkyTrain station names and locations:

Green Timbers Station (140 Street and Fraser Highway)

152 Street Station (152 Street and Fraser Highway)

Fleetwood Station (160 Street and Fraser Highway)

Bakerview-166 Street Station (166 Street and Fraser Highway)

Hillcrest-184 Street Station (184 Street and Fraser Highway)

Clayton Station (190 Street and Fraser Highway)

Willowbrook Station (196 Street and Fraser Highway)

Langley City Centre Station (203 Street and Fraser Highway)

Learn More:

Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project website: surreylangleyskytrain.ca

24/7 construction phone line: 1 844 815-6111