CBP officers at San Ysidro Port of Entry discover fentanyl and cocaine hidden in non-factory compartments within vehicle seats

SAN YSIDRO, Calif., — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry discovered 25.66 pounds of white fentanyl powder and 58.91 pounds of cocaine hidden in non-factory metal compartments concealed within the seats of a pickup truck.

CBP Officer removes cocaine and fentanyl from a hidden, non-factory compartment discovered during a secondary inspection at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

On November 19, 2024, at approximately 6:13 p.m., CBP officers conducting primary operations encountered a 59-year-old man driving a 2011 pickup truck seeking admission to the United States from Mexico. Following a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the driver, a United States citizen, and the vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

In secondary, a CBP K-9 unit screened the vehicle and alerted officers to examine the front passenger seat. A comprehensive scan of the vehicle was performed using non-intrusive imaging technology, during which CBP officers observed irregularities within the front passenger and rear seats.

CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the vehicle and discovered non-factory metal compartments concealed within the seats. In total, 34 packages containing fentanyl and cocaine, with a combined weight of 84.57 pounds, were extracted from these compartments.

“San Ysidro officers continue to exhibit unparalleled vigilance and expertise in successfully detecting narcotics that were meticulously concealed in non-factory metal compartments within the vehicle,” stated Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “This incident showcases our dedication to protect our nation and communities from dangerous drugs and organizations intending to cause harm.”

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

