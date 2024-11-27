FEMA Awards $1.9M to Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to Develop Code Training and Outreach Programs

CHICAGO – Through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program, FEMA has awarded $1.9 million to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). The funds will be used to support the development and implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing building code compliance across the state, including assessing the needs of local governments and building inspectors, developing educational materials on building code updates and delivering training and outreach programs.

“FEMA’s BRIC program seeks to shift the focus from reactive disaster spending towards proactive investment in community resilience,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Investing in building codes is a proactive investment that will reduce natural hazard risk and support families and businesses across Michigan.”

“A strong building code framework is vital for the safety of our communities and the stability of the construction industry,” said LARA Director Marlon Brown. “These funds will help our Bureau of Construction Codes expand support and training to local code enforcement jurisdictions, skilled trades licensees, and design professionals while advancing LARA’s mission to protect people and support business growth.”

The BRIC program provides funds to states, communities, tribes, and territories for eligible mitigation measures that support a more resilient nation, reduce disaster suffering, and avoid future disaster costs. For this project, FEMA will pay 71% of the $2.756 million total cost, while the Bureau of Construction Codes will contribute the remaining 29%, or $756,159.76. FEMA will also provide $95,238 for the sub-recipient management costs.

In the BRIC program’s fourth year, a total of $1B in mitigation funding was made available. Fiscal Year 2023 initial project selections were announced in July 2024. To learn more about FEMA’s BRIC program visit www.fema.gov/bric.