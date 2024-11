Legible Announces Cancellation of $0.14 Private Placement Unit Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible” or “the Company”) , a leading platform and innovator in digital literature, announces the cancellation of its previously announced October 24, 2024 Private Placement Unit Offering (“the Offering”) comprised of one common share at $0.14 (“Common Share”) and one whole Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.14 (“Units”). See the Company’s Press Release dated October 24, 2024, for further details. The cancellation of the Offering is due to the investor who signed a subscription agreement for 11,500,000 Units failing to wire the Company the subscription amount of $1,610,000 after confirming multiple times, in writing, that the $1,610,000 would be wired to Legible.

About Legible

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible is revolutionizing mobile-centric eBook and audiobook experiences with interactive AI-driven content. Its latest release, FrankensteinAI, third in the AI Classics series, reimagines Mary Shelley's masterpiece with animated AI art developed by digital artist Remo Camerota and immersive character-driven AI chat, offering readers a uniquely engaging journey through the classic horror tale. Legible is also developing My Model Kitchen, a series of video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, bestselling author, and celebrity chef, Cristina Ferrare, with an AI Sous Chef for each recipe, which have been featured twice before on the Drew Barrymore Show and in many other major US media outlets.

As first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Press Contacts:

Legible Inc.

Ms. Deborah Harford

EVP, Global Strategic Partnerships

invest@legible.com

Website: https://invest.legible.com

Phone: (604) 283-2028

