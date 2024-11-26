San Clemente, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Clemente, California -

Calvary Chapel in San Clemente, California, is excited to announce "Feed The Kids San Clemente," a new program targeting childhood hunger in the community. This initiative is designed to help kids who face food insecurity, especially over the weekends when school meals are unavailable. Spearheaded by Pastor Holland Davis, who also works with the nonprofit Love San Clemente, this project relies on volunteers like Randy Peykoff, one of the spokespersons, and local partnerships like the National League of Young Men to make a difference.

Launched in January 2024, "Feed The Kids San Clemente" has grown significantly. It started with just ten students in one school but now reaches 52 kids across eight schools, providing each child with six meals weekly. The program focuses on children at risk due to food insecurity, delivering nutritious food bags to last through the weekend. Each bag also includes an educational project to teach kids about nutrition and healthy food choices.

Pastor Holland Davis highlights the initiative's importance: "Our mission isn't just about feeding children; it's about nourishing their future. Kids need consistent access to nutritious meals to thrive mentally and physically. We're committed to ensuring no child in our community worries about where their next meal comes from over the weekend."

Spokesperson Randy Peykoff stated, "This program is essential now, as recent studies show more than 1 in 5 Californians struggle with food insecurity, with over 112,000 children affected in Orange County alone." "Feed The Kids San Clemente" provides immediate help and has a long-term impact by involving kids in learning about nutrition.

Calvary San Clemente's online presence provides more information about its Sunday and Thursday services and other educational resources. The church's commitment to community and spiritual growth is evident in its various offerings, including the Teaching and Education resources and Worship Life Radio content it provides to a broad audience.

Pastor Davis's work with Love San Clemente reflects the church's active role in community welfare, which goes beyond spiritual matters. His influence extends to other areas, like heading Worship Life Radio, a platform offering spiritual programming to a broad audience.

Calvary San Clemente is part of the Calvary Chapel Association of Churches and continues to deliver various services. These include in-person and online church activities, educational resources, and community-focused events throughout the year.

The church also operates Worship Life Radio, broadcasting content that matches its goals of education and inspiration. This radio program serves as an extra channel to connect with the community, offering teachings and worship materials that complement live church services and events.

"Our efforts, whether through Worship Life Radio, church activities, or initiatives like Feed The Kids San Clemente, embody our commitment to serving our community spiritually and practically," says Pastor Davis. Through these numerous channels, Calvary San Clemente is dedicated to creating supportive environments that address immediate and long-term community needs.

"Feed The Kids San Clemente" is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on donations from individuals, businesses, and local organizations. People can support the program by sponsoring a child, donating money, or volunteering. For example, a $50 monthly donation can provide six meals a week for a child over the weekend, helping to remove barriers caused by food insecurity.

Additional community support can include hosting food drives or spreading the word about childhood hunger. The program values community involvement and understands that collective efforts lead to lasting change. Its online platforms offer more information and ways to get involved.

With "Feed The Kids San Clemente," Calvary San Clemente takes another step in tackling local issues through meaningful service guided by faith and compassion. As these initiatives grow, the church hopes to inspire teamwork that boosts the well-being of children and families in the area.

