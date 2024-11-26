AdCare Rhode Island Launches Empowering Community Series to Support Families Confronting Addiction

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island , a leading addiction treatment provider, is launching a transformative community series aimed at empowering families grappling with the challenges of a loved one’s addiction. This comprehensive 12-part educational series will cover a range of unique topics each week, providing families with essential insights into addiction and equipping them with strategies to effectively support their loved ones.

Addiction, often referred to as a “family disease,” can profoundly affect every member of the family unit, leading to significant upheaval and uncertainty about where to seek help. But when families are prepared and informed, they can play a crucial role in facilitating their loved one’s recovery , according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“While we’ve witnessed the shadow that addiction casts over families, we’ve also seen the incredible transformative power of family support in recovery. This series is designed to give families the tools they need to provide constructive support to their loved ones before, during, and after treatment,” said Kelly McDermott, series facilitator.

The series, titled "Finding Support: Facing Addiction in Families," will take place every Tuesday evening, starting at 6pm, at AdCare Rhode Island’s inpatient treatment facility in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Events are open to the public and will not require an RSVP. Families are invited to join the weekly events at their convenience to gain valuable perspectives and actionable strategies for fostering a supportive, informed, and resilient family environment.

The series will commence with the December theme, "Navigating the Holidays and Substance Use as a Family," which will address the unique challenges and opportunities that the holiday season presents to families dealing with addiction. This segment will provide valuable insights on how to support loved ones during this often-stressful time of year.

The inaugural session, scheduled for December 3, is titled "Understanding Your Loved One's Addiction: Addiction in Families/The Science of Addiction." This session will lay the foundational understanding of addiction's impact on family dynamics and provide participants with insights into the disease of addiction.

AdCare Rhode Island is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of addiction with compassion, education, and support. For more information and to register for the series, please visit the website or contact the facilitator Kelly McDermott at kmcdermott@contactaac.com .

About AdCare Rhode Island

AdCare Rhode Island, an American Addiction Centers’ facility, is located in North Kingstown, RI. AdCare Rhode Island treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring disorders. For more information about AdCare Rhode Island and its services, please visit https://adcare.com/programs .

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.