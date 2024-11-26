BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE – SUM), Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - ENTO), Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq – LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP), Manitex…

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - ENTO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Entero will merge with Journey Therapeutics, Inc. (“Journey”). Upon completion, shareholders of Journey will acquire 99% of the equity of Entero.The investigation concerns whether the Entero Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq – LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty Broadband will be acquired by Charter Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - CHTR). Under the terms of the deal, each holder of Liberty Broadband common stock will receive 0.236 of a share of Charter common stock per share of Liberty Broadband common stock held. Each holder of Liberty Broadband preferred stock will receive one share of newly issued Charter cumulative redeemable preferred stock per share of Liberty Broadband preferred stock held. The investigation concerns whether the Liberty Broadband Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Charter is paying fair value for the Company.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE – SUM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Summit Materials will be acquired by Quikrete Holdings, Inc. (“Quikrete”) for $52.50 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion, including debt. The investigation concerns whether the Summit Materials Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Quikrete is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq - MNTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Manitex will be acquired by Tadano Ltd. (“Tadano”) in an all-cash transaction. Manitex shareholders will receive $5.80 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $223 million. The investigation concerns whether the Manitex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Tadano is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

