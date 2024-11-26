YourUpdate TV speaks with Meaghan Murphy about Adding a Little “Yay” to the Holiday Season

Meaghan Murphy, partners with brands and D S Simon Media on a national media tour to discuss the best gifting ideas for the holiday season

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is here as partygoers and consumers alike make time to celebrate with friends and loved ones. In fact, trend experts predict robust spending and larger gatherings over the coming weeks.

Not to mention what consumers are expected to spend on their holiday gifting.

Who better than Meaghan Murphy, author of Your Fully Charged Life, an editor, on-air personality, lifestyle and health expert, and home-hack master to share her top tips and ideas. She partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide media tour.

Funko’s Pop! Yourself

Are you looking for that wow gift that is going to make a lasting impression? There is a fun, personalized gift for anyone in your life that offers millions of combinations that are sure to reflect who they are and what they love most!

Meaghan Murphy’s choice is called Pop! Yourself. An in-person and online experience that allows fans across the U.S. to create Pop! replicas of themselves, friends and loved ones.

An extension of Funko’s iconic Pop! line, Pop! Yourself offers fans the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind Pop!plegangers, much like the biggest celebrities across film, TV, music, sports and more.

Offering adult and baby figures, as well as one and two packs, interchangeable accessories offer millions of combinations to celebrate all of life’s moments, including birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings, holidays and more!

Don’t forget, fans are encouraged to purchase for the holidays by 12/13 to ensure arrival by Christmas.

@OriginalFunko (TikTok, X + Instagram)

https://funko.com/pop-yourself

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush

The Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush is the perfect holiday gift as paints only appear on specially formulated Color Wonder paper – not on skin, clothing, or walls.

Kids will love using their imagination to celebrate the season creatively and parents will love the mess-free, no clean up required.

Color Wonder Magic Light Brush is both interactive and fun, even though Color Wonder paints are clear, the special brush lights up to indicate the color of kids’ choosing! Watch as little ones unleash their creativity, celebrating the season in vibrant color, all while parents enjoy the peace of mind that comes with mess-free entertainment.

Color Wonder Magic Light Brush is designed to prevent paints from drying out, so kids can use it again and again throughout the holiday season

Crayola (@crayola) • Instagram photos and videos

Crayola | Facebook

About Crayola: Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children of all ages innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.Crayola.com or join the conversation at www.Facebook.com/Crayola.

HIYA:

When it comes to kids vitamins, Hiya is shaking up the children's health and wellness space with clean, honest vitamins formulated specifically for kids. No gummy additives, no added sugar, and absolutely no artificial flavors or colors.

Just the good stuff kids need to thrive with 15+ essential vitamins and minerals.

With eco-friendly packaging delivered on a pediatrician- recommended schedule, parents love the convenience and transparency, and kids love the yummy taste in an easy once-a-day chewable format.



Hiya has teamed up with Barbie and Hot Wheels to make vitamin time even more fun. The same multivitamin more than a million parents trust, now in limited edition Barbie and Hot Wheels unboxing experiences, including limited edition bottles and stickers to decorate with.



@hiyahealth

StreamSafely

We all have those holiday classic movies and TV shows we love and want to share with our kids, but sometimes it’s hard to know when they’re on and where they’re airing.

StreamSafely’s Season’s Streamings gives families one place to go to find all the entertainment they love for the holidays

Sometimes in your search, you may accidentally stumble upon illegal sites, which can expose you to malware, viruses, or even ransomware. No one wants these digital threats in their stocking!

Households with kids pirate movies and TV shows 10% more than others, and they don’t often know they’re doing it.

We're going to have more info for parents than ever so it will be more than what to watch this season.

Visit StreamSafely.com this holiday season to find what to watch and essential resources, from setting up parental controls to avoiding online holiday shopping scams. StreamSafely has everything you need to navigate digital safety confidently!

Instagram: @streamsafely

Facebook: StreamSafelyTV

About YourUpdateTV

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Funko’s Pop! Yourself, Stream Safely, Crayola, Hiya

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d27151e3-08f3-4c46-b071-806a8799b5a3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.