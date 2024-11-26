Christmas Fair 2024 Brings Holiday Magic to Mississauga

Presented by Cocktail International & Dreammedia Agency

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is here, and Cocktail International, in partnership with Dreammedia Agency, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Christmas Fair 2024. The event will take place on December 7th and 8th, 2024, at the German Canadian Club Hansa (Hansa Haus), located at 6650 Hurontario Street, Mississauga, ON. With free entry and parking, the event runs from 10 AM to 7 PM each day and promises fun for the entire family.

A Holiday Wonderland for All Ages

The Christmas Fair 2024 builds upon the resounding success of last year’s event, offering an even larger array of activities, entertainment, and festive delights. Highlights include: Admission: Free entry and free parking

The Christmas Fair 2024 builds upon the resounding success of last year’s event, offering an even larger array of activities, entertainment, and festive delights. Highlights include: Free entry and free parking Admission: Free entry and free parking

Free entry and free parking Face Painting – All-day fun for children and the young at heart.

– All-day fun for children and the young at heart. Santa Claus Appearance – Straight from the North Pole, Santa will distribute gifts and spread joy from 11 AM to 4 PM .

– Straight from the North Pole, Santa will distribute gifts and spread joy from . Holiday Market – Unique gifts, handcrafted treasures, and festive décor from local artisans and vendors.

– Unique gifts, handcrafted treasures, and festive décor from local artisans and vendors. Festive Treats – Seasonal food and beverages to warm hearts and tummies.

A Community Celebration of the Holiday Spirit

The Christmas Fair aims to bring the community together in a celebration of joy, togetherness, and the spirit of giving. The beautifully decorated venue will provide the perfect backdrop for holiday photos, with twinkling lights and festive displays creating a magical ambiance.

Quotes from the Organizers

“We are delighted to bring the Christmas Fair back to Mississauga this year,” said Minahil Moaziz, Event Organizer at Cocktail International. “Our goal is to create a family-friendly event that spreads joy and fosters community spirit during the festive season.”

Media & Sponsorship Opportunities

Cocktail International and Dreammedia Agency welcome media representatives to cover the event and share the holiday magic with the broader community. Sponsorship inquiries are also encouraged to support this beloved community event.

For more information, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

+1 437-339-2977

Event Organizer, Cocktail International

Email: contact@cocktailgroup.ca

Phone: +1 226-886-3721

About Cocktail International & Dreammedia Agency:

Cocktail International is a leading event management company specializing in creating memorable community events. Dreammedia Agency partners with businesses and organizations to deliver impactful marketing and event solutions. Together, they are committed to enriching the community through celebrations that bring people closer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44edbbb1-6b5c-4457-9b71-10ca9bda97d2

Christmas Fair 2024 in Mississauga, Ontario An indoor Christmas fair for families to shop, eat and to meet the Santa Claus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.