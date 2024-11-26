OrthoPediatrics Corp. Expands Specialty Bracing Portfolio with DF2® Brace

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company dedicated exclusively to advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is excited to announce significant updates to the DF2® Brace, a cornerstone product within the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing business (“OPSB”). The DF2 Brace updates include expanded indications for use, enhanced sizing options, and additional international markets.

The DF2 Brace, which has seen strong adoption in the U.S. as an alternative to traditional spica casting, is now indicated for post-operative stabilization in addition to its use for femur fracture fixation. The brace also offers extended sizing options, including XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL, to meet the needs of a broader patient population.

Building on its domestic success, the DF2 Brace has now been launched in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets. The OPSB leadership team achieved this milestone by accelerating regulatory and hospital approvals and leveraging robust support from key opinion leaders outside the United States. These efforts underscore the Company’s commitment to making the DF2 Brace accessible to pediatric orthopedic surgeons globally.

Joe Hauser, President of OrthoPediatrics Trauma, Deformity Correction and Specialty Bracing divisions commented, “These updates represent the successful execution of our larger overall strategy, and I am proud that we have expanded indications for use, enhanced the sizing options, and launched in additional international markets with this product. The DF2 Brace highlights our commitment to advancing care for kids by providing an alternative to spica casting that is a huge improvement in the quality of life for patients and their families. With its expanded indications and availability in new markets, we are excited about the opportunities this innovation creates to improve outcomes for young patients worldwide. We have a robust pipeline of development projects, and our team will continue bringing innovative solutions to our customers for non-operative care through the OP Specialty Bracing division and we look forward to future milestones such as this.”

Product Indications:

The DF2 Brace is intended for femur fracture fixation and post-operative stabilization in pediatric patients approximately 6 months to 5 years of age. It provides immobilization of the femur, knee, and hip, offering a modern solution that enhances patient care and recovery.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 70 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the DF2® Brace and OrthoPediatrics’ Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit https://opsb.com/.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406

