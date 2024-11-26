Onco360 Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Vyloy® (zolbetuximab-clzb)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a national pharmacy partner by Astellas for Vyloy® (zolbetuximab-clzb), approved in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors are claudin (CLDN) 18.2 positive, as determined by an FDA-approved test.1 This indication was approved based on the Phase III GLOW trial, (NCT03653507) which compared zolbetuximab plus capecitabine and oxaliplatin (CAPOX) to placebo with (CAPOX),2 and the SPOTLIGHT (NCT03504397) clinical trial, which compared zolbetuximab plus mFOLFOX6 to placebo with mFOLFOX6.3

Vyloy® is currently the first and only approved monoclonal antibody specifically designed to target gastric tumor cells that express the biomarker claudin (CLDN) 18.2. Claudin 18.2 as a component of tight junctions, has a role in the regulation of permeability, barrier function, and polarity of epithelial layers. About 38% of advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers are CLDN18.2 positive, defined as >75% of tumor cells with moderate-to-strong membranous CLDN18 immunohistochemical (IHC) staining.4 Gastric cancer is the 15th most common cancer and the 17th leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.5

“Onco360 is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at Astellas and become a specialty pharmacy provider for Vyloy®,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to add another treatment option for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (mG/GEJ) cancers.”

The FDA approval of Vyloy® is based on the results of the Phase III GLOW and SPOTLIGHT clinical trials. In the SPOTLIGHT trial, a median progression free survival (PFS) of 10.61 months was achieved with zolbetuximab plus mFOLFOX6 as first-line treatment, versus 8.67 months with placebo plus mFOLFOX6. The median overall survival (OS) was 18.23 months versus 15.54 months in the respective treatment groups.6 Similar findings were seen in the GLOW trial where median PFS was 8.21 months versus 6.80 months and median OS 14.39 months versus 12.16 months, with zolbetuximab plus CAPOX and placebo plus CAPOX, respectively.2

The most common (≥ 25%) adverse reactions and lab abnormalities in the SPOTLIGHT trial were nausea (82%), albumin decreased (78%), vomiting (67%), decreased appetite (47%), and decreased glucose (45%). The most common (≥ 25%) adverse reactions in the GLOW trial were decreased neutrophil count (76%), nausea (69%), vomiting (66%), albumin decreased (66%), leukocytes decreased (66%), and decreased appetite (41%).

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Vyloy®.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

