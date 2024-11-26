Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,236 in the last 365 days.

Paycor to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

CINCINNATI, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:55 pm Mountain Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.

Investor Relations:
Rachel White
513-954-7388
IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:
Carly Pennekamp
513-954-7282
PR@paycor.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Paycor to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more