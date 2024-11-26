Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of the Aclaris management team will participate in a fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET in New York, New York.

A webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

