1348512 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION AND COMPLETES CONSOLIDATION OF COMMON SHARES

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cizzle Brands Corporation (formerly, 1348512 B.C. Ltd.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s press release of October 7, 2024 announcing the proposed reverse takeover transaction with Cizzle Brands Ltd., the Company changed its name to "Cizzle Brands Corporation” (the "Name Change") and consolidated (the “Consolidation”) its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of 1.80 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share, resulting in its previously outstanding 2,437,500 pre-Consolidation Common Shares being consolidated into 1,354,167 post-Consolidation Common Shares of the Company. The Name Change and the Consolidation became effective on November 25, 2024.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsTJ FinchChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & DirectorT: (647) 738-8063E: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9Cautionary StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company.Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

