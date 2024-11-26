BOOKS FROM UP-AND-COMING AUTHORS EXPLORE STORIES OF LOVE, HEALING, AND HIGH-STAKE DRAMA

The Bedfordshire Warlock From Shattered Innocence to Radiant Healing: A Journey of Transformation Through Forgiveness and Compassion A SEAL's Sugar Cookie Christmas Forever in Ocala (The Forever Series Book 1) A Bounty on Forever (The Forever Series Book 2)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now featured on The Maple Staple Spotlight Shelf, this curated collection highlights authors with distinct voices and a range of captivating books. From supernatural thrillers to heartfelt memoirs and uplifting romances, these titles explore themes of power, love, healing, and the complexities of human relationships. With something for every reader, this diverse selection is sure to appeal to a wide variety of tastes.Patrick R. Field, former educator now turned novelist, embarks on an enthralling journey into the mystical and unknown with his new supernatural thriller “The Bedfordshire Warlock”. This gripping novel reveals Field’s passion for blending historical intrigue with supernatural suspense, as he weaves a tale that bridges past and present in a story of power, destiny, and love.In “The Bedfordshire Warlock”, readers meet Elias Doever, a 17th-century man condemned as a warlock in Bedfordshire, Massachusetts, in 1692, and executed in a well of holy water. Three hundred years later, Dorian Leeves—a young man with uncanny abilities—encounters Beladon, an ancient force linked to Elias. Guided by Beladon, Dorian learns he shares Doever’s powers and must reunite the “three bloods” of Elias, Beladon, and himself to achieve an ascension that could grant him unimaginable abilities. However, his relationship with Toby Blessing complicates his journey, forcing Dorian to decide whether to pursue his supernatural destiny or embrace a life grounded in love.With a Ph.D. and a distinguished 25-year academic career, Patrick R. Field blends scientific insight with supernatural themes, drawing readers into the interplay between science and mysticism. His storytelling captivates with rich historical detail, psychological depth, and suspense. Field’s journey into fiction began with “Prince Patrick”, a memoir that honored his mother during her battle with cancer, an experience that stirred his creativity and sparked his passion for writing. His latest novel, “The Bedfordshire Warlock”, continues this journey, inviting readers into realms beyond the ordinary.In her powerful memoir, “From Shattered Innocence to Radiant Healing: A Journey of Transformation Through Forgiveness and Compassion”, Celeinne Ysunza, PhD, shares her harrowing journey from childhood trauma to profound healing.Born prematurely to a schizophrenic, violently alcoholic mother, Ysunza suffered physical, emotional, and sexual abuse in various foster homes, finding solace in vivid dreams and otherworldly experiences. Adopted at sixteen into a loving family, she faced new challenges as a young mother, spiraling into a psychospiritual crisis. Her turning point came when she met therapist Bob Hoffman, who guided her through the transformative process of "lovingly divorcing" herself from toxic parental relationships. Through compassionate forgiveness, Ysunza confronted her past anger and fear, ultimately embracing a life of self-love, compassion, and spiritual growth—a testament to the healing power of forgiveness.A lifelong seeker of truth, Celeinne Ysunza, PhD, spent over fifty years studying metaphysical philosophy, Eastern Thought, and Western Mystery Schools. Her spiritual journey led to a doctorate in metaphysical philosophy and ordination as a metaphysical minister. From Shattered Innocence to Radiant Healing is more than a memoir; it is a guide for anyone seeking to heal from past wounds through forgiveness, self-compassion, and spiritual awakening.Just in time for the holiday season, multi-published and award-winning author Connie Y. Harris brings readers an unforgettable holiday romance in her latest novel, “A SEAL's Sugar Cookie Christmas”. This heartwarming story blends Christmas cheer with deep emotional connections, offering a powerful reminder of love, sacrifice, and second chances.In “A SEAL's Sugar Cookie Christmas”, Harris introduces readers to Bill “Pudge” Evanston, a former Navy SEAL with a heart as big as his passion for baking sugar cookies for wounded veterans each Christmas. When Pudge’s mission to help a troubled Marine, Gunnar Greyson, brings him face-to-face with Gunnar’s fierce and independent sister, Stella, their unexpected romance ignites sparks. But when the emotional toll of Gunnar’s past threatens to tear them apart, Pudge’s SEAL training and a Christmas miracle become the only hope for healing hearts and bringing a family together.Harris also captivates readers with “Forever in Ocala (The Forever Series Book 1)”, an emotionally charged romance about love, healing, and second chances.In “Forever in Ocala (The Forever Series Book 1)” Harris introduces Ariel Armstrong, a skilled equine veterinarian determined to escape the shadows of her violent past and heal from a broken heart. Her quiet life, spent caring for racehorses and looking after her injured brother, a Marine recovering from the ravages of war, is turned upside down when Gavin Cross, a Navy SEAL and the son of her new boss, enters her world. Their undeniable chemistry sparks a romance neither of them expected. But as the emotional weight of Gavin’s battle with PTSD threatens to pull them apart, it will take both his SEAL resolve and a leap of faith to forge a future together.In the second book of her The Forever Series, Harris once again delivers unforgettable romantic suspense, blending high-stakes danger with intense chemistry in “A Bounty on Forever (The Forever Series Book 2)”.In “A Bounty on Forever (The Forever Series Book 2)”, Harris introduces readers to Tony Franco, a former Navy SEAL who has left his dangerous past behind to thrive as an emergency room nurse. But when he learns a bounty has been placed on his head, Tony must confront the ghosts of his past to keep those he loves safe—including the fiery and independent Zumba instructor, Sierra Sanchez. As their chemistry intensifies, Sierra resists Tony’s charms, unsure of his secrets and the growing danger surrounding them. But when danger closes in, their undeniable connection could be the key to surviving a deadly threat.Connie Y. Harris, a former English teacher and corporate executive, has spent years writing stories that reflect the strength, courage, and honor of the men and women who serve. A multi-published author, she writes passionately for creating realistic portrayals of military life while weaving in the complexities of personal relationships and human emotion. When she’s not writing, Harris enjoys Zumba fitness, finding inspiration through the rhythms of salsa dancing.With a broad range of genres and themes, these five books provide something for everyone. Aside from being featured on The Maple Staple’s Spotlight Shelf, these books can also be found at Amazon and the Maple Staple Digital Bookstore at https://themaplestaple.com/digital-bookstore/ . 