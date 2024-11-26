Rev. Carol Dooley Celebrates Success at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair with “Heaven Has No Address”

"Heaven Has No Address"

This 84-page spiritual guide reflects on the journeys and healing connections found in life's final moments.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Heaven Has No Address ” by Rev. Carol Dooley, R.N., captured significant attention at the prestigious 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, held October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. Displayed at The Maple Staple’s booth in Hall 5.1, C35, this compelling work engaged an international audience of literary professionals, publishers, and readers, sparking discussions around spirituality, healing, and the human spirit’s journey beyond earthly life.The Frankfurt Book Fair, now in its 76th year, is known to be one of the world’s largest and most influential literary gatherings, providing an ideal platform for “Heaven Has No Address”. Attendees were introduced to Rev. Dooley’s poignant account of spiritual experiences shared by hospice patients in their final days. In the book, she explores how these end-of-life experiences provide family members with closure, understanding, and the comfort of knowing their loved ones’ spirits continue on a journey beyond physical existence. Through “Heaven Has No Address”, readers are offered a rare glimpse into powerful moments of connection, love, and acceptance that accompany the transition from life to the beyond.As an ordained minister and retired nurse with extensive experience in spiritual counseling, Rev. Carol Dooley brings both empathy and insight to her work. She combines years of medical knowledge with a unique background in metaphysical studies, psychic mediumship, therapeutic touch, and reflexology. Her practice includes alternative healing, past-life regression, and numerology, deepening her ability to connect with individuals seeking solace and understanding in times of loss.“Heaven Has No Address” stands as a testament to Rev. Dooley’s life-long dedication to healing and spiritual guidance, marking an impactful contribution to literature focused on life’s most profound transitions. Well-received by the fair’s international visitors, her book continues to resonate as a source of comfort and insight for readers worldwide.For those unable to attend the event, “Heaven Has No Address” is accessible for purchase on Amazon and other major online book retailers. This spiritual guide invites readers to journey with Rev. Dooley as she compassionately provides guidance through art, healing, and insight into life’s most challenging moments.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

