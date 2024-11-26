National College Resources Foundation Kicks-Off Its Next 25 Years of Service to Students with Annual Fundraiser & Gala

Gala 2024 Banner

A Special Evening to Honor Determined Students and Difference Makers

As barriers to affordable and accessible education continue to grow, it’s more essential than ever we join together in love and purpose to make higher education a reality for all students.” — Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of over a quarter of a century of impact and partnerships, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) hosts its 12th Annual Gala & Fundraiser, Reach for the Stars, on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, at Los Angeles Trade Tech College, in the Culinary Arts Building, 2211 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.As one of only two NCRF fundraising events of the year, it’s an important evening to honor extraordinary individuals from communities across the country for their continued commitment to NCRF’s shared mission to increase access to education and change students’ lives.Hosted by NCRF Ambassador, actor and comedian, London Brown (Ballers, Raising Kanan), Reach for the Stars, will recognize six inspirational “World Changers” who have directly impacted students’ lives in their communities and beyond. NCRF is proud to honor these exceptional individuals for 2024: CeCe The Mamacita, On-Air Personality, 93.5 KDAY; Dr. Melva Wallace, President Huston-Tillotson University; Oliver Unaka, Associate V.P. of Strategic Communications, University of La Verne; Tony Toledo, Consultant, Brand Marketing CEO, Toledo & Associates; Dr. Pardis Mahdavi, Author, Professor, and Nate Bennett III, CDP, Senior V.P. Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Comerica Bank.The evening’s program also celebrates the students we serve who continue to overcome countless obstacles to achieve their educational dreams. Don’t miss out on this special night of celebration as NCRF raises funds for scholarships benefiting low-resource, homeless and foster students.“We are so grateful to those who share in our mission. As barriers to affordable and accessible education continue to grow, it’s more essential than ever we join together in love and purpose to make higher education a reality for all students, especially our historically underserved and underrepresented students,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is celebrating 26 years of connecting students to college and careers through a variety of student-centered success programs. To date, NCRF has helped over 600,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.If you’re interested in celebrating NCRF and attending the Gala, tickets and tables are available to purchase here. https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/15022 For additional information about program ads and remaining sponsorship/partnership opportunities, please click here or call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.If you’re unable to attend the 12th Annual Gala, we invite you to support scholarships for students by clicking here to make a donation https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org/Donate Stay engaged by subscribing to NCRF TV on YouTube at https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now embarking on its 26th year, NCRF, a 501(c)(3) organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

