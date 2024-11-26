RWA Giant Rexas Finance Concludes Presale Stage 6 Early with Huge Demand, $12200000 Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rexas Finance (RXS) solidifies its position as a leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, wrapping up Stage 6 of its presale ahead of schedule due to overwhelming investor interest. With $12.2 million raised so far, the presale demonstrates the project’s broad appeal. The seventh stage is now live, priced at $0.09 per token, marking a threefold increase from Stage 1. Investors at this stage can expect a 2.22x return on launch, highlighting the token’s potential. As the crypto market shifts towards innovative applications, Rexas Finance is bridging the gap between blockchain technology and traditional investments.

Transforming Investments Through RWA Tokenization

Rexas Finance is redefining investment by tokenizing real-world assets such as real estate, commodities, and art. This platform simplifies global ownership, allowing users to buy fractional or full shares in high-value assets with a single click. Investors can now own a portion of a luxury property in Europe or a piece of gold bullion from the comfort of their homes, earning returns proportionate to their stake. By tokenizing assets on the blockchain, Rexas Finance eliminates traditional barriers like high entry costs and illiquidity. The global real estate market, valued at over $300 trillion, and the $121 trillion commodities market are now within reach for all investors. This approach not only democratizes access but also enhances market liquidity, paving the way for seamless trading and ownership transfers. The Rexas Token Builder empowers users to tokenize their assets independently, creating digital tokens that represent ownership shares. For those seeking funding for their projects, the Rexas Launchpad facilitates fundraising by connecting innovative ideas with investors. The QuickMint Bot and AI-powered tools further streamline tokenization, offering simple, accessible solutions even for blockchain newcomers.

The Unstoppable Growth of RXS

Rexas Finance’s presale is a testament to its growing market traction. The project has prioritized public participation over traditional venture capital, ensuring widespread access to this revolutionary platform. All six presale stages sold out swiftly, raising $12.2 million and reflecting strong community support. The seventh stage, priced at $0.09, continues to attract attention, as early investors anticipate significant returns. The RXS token is ERC-20-based, with a total supply of one billion tokens distributed strategically to ensure liquidity and growth: 42.5% for presale, 22.5% for staking, 15% for liquidity, and smaller allocations for marketing, treasury, and partnerships. Rexas Finance is also driving engagement through its $1 million giveaway, where 20 participants will win $50,000 each. Users can increase their chances by completing tasks, referring friends, and submitting their ERC20 wallet addresses.

A Growing Ecosystem with Real-World Impact

Beyond tokenization, Rexas Finance builds a comprehensive ecosystem for RWA management. Its Rexas Estate initiative targets the lucrative real estate market, making properties globally accessible. Meanwhile, its AI tools and QuickMint Bot offer unmatched convenience, removing barriers to blockchain adoption. The platform’s listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko adds visibility and credibility, attracting a broader investor base. Being CertiK-audited further assures users of the security and reliability of RXS, bolstering confidence in its smart contracts. Rexas Finance also plans to launch on three Tier 1 exchanges, ensuring accessibility for global investors and driving liquidity. As blockchain adoption grows, Rexas Finance is positioned to capitalize on the trend, putting nearly every imaginable real-world asset on blockchain networks.

Final Thoughts

Rexas Finance (RXS) stands out as a game-changer in the crypto market, seamlessly merging blockchain technology with traditional asset management. With $12.2 million raised and a presale price that has tripled since launch, it’s clear that investors are recognizing its potential. As RXS continues its presale journey and prepares for market launch, it promises lucrative returns for early participants and a revolutionary platform for tokenizing real-world assets. With projections pointing toward double-digit prices by year-end, now is the time to join the RXS revolution.

