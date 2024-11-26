President of the United States Signs The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act Into Law

Bipartisan legislation will support veterans and first responders with disabilities through specially trained service dogs

America’s VetDogs is honored to announce that the President of the United States has signed The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act into law. This landmark legislation, which garnered strong bipartisan support in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, celebrates the essential role of working dogs nationwide while offering vital assistance to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities. Surcharges from the sale of the commemorative coins will directly benefit America’s VetDogs, enabling the national nonprofit to expand its mission and provide more accredited, specially trained service dogs—at no cost—to our nation’s heroes, helping them Live Without Boundaries®.

“This milestone highlights the strength of unity and our collective dedication to honoring the brave men and women who serve our country and communities,” said John Miller, President & CEO of America’s VetDogs. “The commemorative coin series will serve as a lasting tribute to the extraordinary contributions of working dogs, raising awareness of their impact on society while helping us expand our life-changing services to those who have served and continue to serve our nation. We are profoundly grateful to the President, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, as well as the bipartisan Congressional leaders and co-sponsors, whose unwavering support made this achievement possible.”

The Act, originally introduced to the 118th Congress in February 2023 by Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), was later introduced in the Senate in March 2023 by Senators Ted Budd (R-NC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). Recognizing the invaluable contributions of working dogs to society—spanning detection, military service, therapy, and assistance roles—the legislation gained strong support from Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), as well as the entire Long Island delegation, where America’s VetDogs is headquartered.

“From the battlefield to the home front, working dogs provide an invaluable service,” said Rep. McHenry (R-NC)“Not only do these incredible animals serve alongside our troops and law enforcement, but they also assist wounded veterans when they return home. I’m proud to sponsor this bipartisan legislation to honor and support working dogs’ contributions.”

“I’m proud to support the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, which honors the working dogs who do so much for our veterans and first responders. These dogs help people regain independence and provide crucial support. With this bill, we’re helping America’s VetDogs increase their capacity to train and place these dogs with those who need them most, free of charge. It’s a way for us to be the wind at their back, supporting our heroes and their loyal companions every step of the way. I’m grateful to everyone who worked together to make this possible.” – Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA)

“Working dogs help our nation’s active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders recover from injury, enhance their independence, and improve their lives. I commend the Senate and House for passing our bipartisan bill. This commemorative coin will honor the service of working dogs and provide funding to raise more service dogs for America’s heroes. I’m proud to lead this effort to give back to those who serve our country.” – Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC).

“Our veterans face unique challenges re-integrating into civilian life after they’ve left the military and we owe them solutions and support as they transition their lives. Service dogs provide the companionship and everyday assistance that make a real positive impact towards independence, quality of life, and mental health. As we continue to confront the crisis of rising veteran suicide rates, I'm proud that our bipartisan legislation delivers solutions by expanding access to this critical form of support—and makes it available to America’s heroes at no cost.” – Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“Working dogs are vital to the many Americans who rely on them, including our nation’s veterans. I am proud the Senate passed this legislation to honor our amazing working dogs and support America’s VetDogs.” – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“Working dogs provide vital services and companionship to so many people—from service members and Veterans to the disability community and more. I’m proud the Senate passed our bipartisan legislation today, which would recognize our furry friends while helping provide support to organizations that train these service dogs so they’re ready to serve.” – Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The commemorative coins, to be issued by the U.S. Mint in 2027, are set to generate crucial funding for America’s VetDogs’ mission.

To learn more about America’s VetDogs or the Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, visit VetDogs.org/Coin.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individuals it is honored to serve. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

