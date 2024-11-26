LiveOne's (NASDAQ: LVO) Drumify Produces Lead Single for Wizkid's Album 'Morayo,' Achieving 100 Million Streams in First 48 hours, Adding to LVO’s growing Publishing Catalog

"Morayo" Became the Highest Streamed Album Debut Ever for an African Artist

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), a leader in the entertainment landscape, is thrilled to announce its subsidiary Splitmind has executive produced the lead single for Wizkid’s new album “Morayo,” which has achieved 100 million streams in the first 48 hours since release.

About LiveOne, Inc.

LiveOne, Inc. is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform delivering premium experiences and content worldwide. With subsidiaries like Slacker Radio and PodcastOne, LiveOne has garnered accolades for its innovative approach, including the Best Live Moment award by Digiday for the "Social Gloves" PPV Event.

About Splitmind

Founded by Aidan “Halfway” Crotinger in 2020, Splitmind is a Los Angeles-based music collective of producers and writers from all over the world, including Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer Jakik. Splitmind’s catalog includes 40,000 copyrights and 2 billion streams. Splitmind provides an infrastructure that allows creatives to share sounds while retaining their royalties - paving the path to give producers long-term ownership of their copyrights. Splitmind is a majority-owned subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and was acquired by LiveOne in 2023.

