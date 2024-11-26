Archstone Foundation Announces Rigo J. Saborio as Its New President and CEO

Respected California nonprofit leader and aging advocate will become the third chief executive in the Foundation’s history

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archstone Foundation, a nonprofit, non-partisan, private foundation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of older Californians and their caregivers, today announced that Rigo J. Saborio, MSG, will become its new President and CEO, effective January 20, 2025. Mr. Saborio most recently served as Vice President of Programs, Equity, and Community Impact for The SCAN Foundation. He succeeds interim President and CEO John Feather, PhD, who will remain a member of the Archstone Board of Directors.

“Rigo Saborio is the right person to lead Archstone Foundation forward at this critical moment and we are delighted to welcome him,” said Archstone Board chair Cynthia Banks. “His work in aging is widely admired, his experience is broad, and his commitment to social justice and health equity will help advance the Foundation’s mission of addressing disparities in care for older people across California.”

Mr. Saborio has devoted more than 30 years of his career to the field of aging, including work in public policy, diversity outreach, administration, and direct service. Before joining The SCAN Foundation, he served for 13 years as Chief Executive Officer of St. Barnabas Senior Services in Los Angeles. Before that, Mr. Saborio spent eight years with AARP, culminating as a Director of Diversity Outreach and Alliances for AARP’s national office. He also served as Director of USC’s Los Angeles Caregiver Resource Center and worked as a staffer on the U.S. Select Committee on Aging for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mr. Saborio cofounded and served as Chair of the Los Angeles Aging Advocacy Coalition and is a member of the Equity in Aging Advisory Committee, which advises the governor’s administration on the implementation of the California Master Plan for Aging and the Department of Aging on planning and implementation of aging and disability programs. He holds a Master of Science in Gerontology from the USC Davis School of Gerontology and a bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Sciences from the California State University, Los Angeles.

“I am delighted to become a part of Archstone Foundation and have long appreciated its important contributions to more equitable care for older Californians,” said Rigo Saborio. “I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with the Board, staff, our dedicated grantee partners, and other members of the aging network across the state to eliminate barriers and improve access to high-quality, coordinated care.”

Archstone Foundation has focused exclusively on issues related to aging since 1995 and has taken a critical leadership role in the field of aging and philanthropy, including partnering with Retirement Research Foundation (now RRF Foundation for Aging), The John A. Hartford Foundation, and AARP Andrus Foundation to fund Grantmakers In Aging as an informal affinity group. In 35 years of grantmaking, Archstone Foundation has awarded more than 1,200 grants with a total value of more than $127 million.

About Archstone Foundation

Archstone Foundation is a nonprofit, non-partisan, private foundation dedicated to improving the health and well-being of older Californians and their caregivers. Since its inception, the Foundation has responded to the implications of California’s changing demographics by funding initiative-based grants, educational programs, and innovative responses to the emerging and unmet needs of this growing number of older adults. Archstone Foundation has also funded a wide range of grantees making important contributions in critical, yet often overlooked areas of need. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than 1,200 grants with a total value of over $127 million, well surpassing its initial endowment. Learn more at https://archstone.org.

Media contact: Laura Rath, Archstone@archstone.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.