OSCE Presence organizes second simulation-based training on human trafficking in Albania

From 19 to 21 November 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized its second simulation-based training on human trafficking. Over three days, about 50 participants worked through complex trafficking cases involving vulnerable girls and women exploited for sexual purposes and children exploited for criminal activity.

The training focused on practical, multi-agency exercises, where participants practiced conducting co-ordinated interviews with victims and perpetrators. They also worked together to plan rescue operations and investigations centered around the victims’ needs.

This year’s session, titled “The identification and investigation of trafficking in human beings in Albania”, built on the success of the first training in 2021, which was the first of its kind in the country and supported by the OSCE Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Human Trafficking.

The training included a diverse group of professionals, such as police officers, prosecutors, child protection workers, social service providers and civil society representatives. It also featured role-playing exercises, with some participants acting as victims or perpetrators. The trainers were high-ranking professionals from the Albanian State Police, the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime, the State Agency for Child Rights and Protection and civil society organizations.

Using the OSCE’s “learning-by-doing” approach, the training allowed participants to practice their skills in a realistic setting, with trainers offering immediate feedback. The goal was to ensure that these methods are integrated into the daily work of professionals tackling human trafficking.

In addition to focusing on traditional trafficking, the training also addressed cyber trafficking, helping participants understand how technology is used to facilitate human trafficking. Police and prosecutors collaborated on open-source investigations to tackle tech-facilitated trafficking.

This training was part of the OSCE’s project “Advancement of the anti-trafficking training capacities”, funded by the United States of America, Norway and Italy.