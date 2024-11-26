On This Page

Date: January 16, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET Location: Event Location Location

Grand Ballroom

Grand BallroomGrand Ballroom 5151 Pooks Hill Rd

Bethesda, MD 20814

United States



Background

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncology Center of Excellence and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) are collaborating on a one-day hybrid public workshop to explore the considerations for dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD) deficiency testing for patients receiving fluoropyrimidine drugs as part of their cancer treatment regimen.

Fluoropyrimidine drugs, including fluorouracil (5-FU) and capecitabine, are frequently used to treat various solid tumors and are important as part of the standard of care regimen in both the early and advanced cancer treatment settings. The DPD enzyme plays a vital role in the breakdown of these drugs into non-toxic products, and individuals with certain genetic variants in the DPYD gene may have complete or partial DPD deficiency, which can lead to an increased risk of severe adverse reactions. While tests for DPD deficiency are available, none have received FDA marketing authorization. In 2022, the FDA product labeling for capecitabine was updated to include revised information on DPD deficiency, and 5-FU product labeling was similarly updated in 2024. In conjunction with the 2022 labeling revisions for capecitabine, FDA also issued its response to a Citizen Petition requesting labeling revisions recommending pre-treatment testing be considered to identify patients with DPD deficiency.

The purpose of this workshop is to provide a multidisciplinary forum to examine the existing information and evidence surrounding DPD deficiency testing, hear about the current clinical approaches to DPD deficiency testing from practicing oncology healthcare providers, and discuss future directions for advancing the field.

Meeting Goals

To discuss the current DPD deficiency testing landscape, including history, and testing over the years

To understand current clinical approaches to DPD deficiency testing of oncology healthcare practitioners

To examine potential approaches for advancing the field and moving forward

Meeting Information

This is a hybrid public event that will take place at the Bethesda Marriott located on 5151 Pooks Hill Road in Bethesda, MD 20814

Registration

Workshop Materials

Contacts

Rukiya Umoja, PharmD, RPh

Associate Director, Regulatory Science and Policy

Office of Science Policy and Government Affairs

American Association for Cancer Research

1401 H Street, NW, Suite 740 | Washington DC 20005

215-309-4350

Rukiya.umoja@aacr.org | www.AACR.org

Brad Davidson, PhD

Analyst, Regulatory Science and Policy

Office of Science Policy and Government Affairs

American Association for Cancer Research

1401 H Street, NW, Suite 740 | Washington DC 20005

Brad.davidson@aacr.org | www.AACR.org

Angela James, MSN, RN

Senior Health Scientist

Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE)

Office of the Commissioner (OC)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Ave | Silver Spring, MD 20993

202-0317-0312

Angela.james@fda.hhs.gov