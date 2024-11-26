MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNERS NAMED “LEGAL VISIONARIES” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Michael Mancini John Shenk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancini Shenk announced today that Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “Legal Visionaries” as highlighted in a special supplement that published earlier this week. “Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney’s commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community,” states the publisher.Michael Mancini specializes “in shareholder, cannabis, business and entertainment litigation,” according to the feature. “A leader in cannabis disputes, he has recovered tens of millions for clients and regularly advises other top firms on complex cases. Mancini has been featured on expert panels discussing cannabis litigation and ethics. His diverse practice includes high-stakes business and entertainment cases, where he has achieved notable victories. His representative cases include defeating a temporary restraining order against a cannabis business, recovering $900,000 in misused investments and securing a $2.28-million jury verdict against an insurance company.”Demonstrating his leadership in the legal field, the publication highlights that Mancini served as a Vice-Chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s cannabis section. He currently serves on the Board of the Italian American Bar Association of Los Angeles and on the Board of the San Marino Historical Society.John Shenk “is a specialist in business and shareholder disputes, often referred to as “business divorce,” says Los Angeles Times. “With significant experience in handling complex disputes in industries such as cannabis and real estate, he helps clients resolve partnership and shareholder issues, breach of fiduciary duty claims and fraud cases. Shenk has handled some of the most prominent shareholder and investor litigation in the legal cannabis industry. His approach combines strategic negotiation with aggressive litigation when necessary, earning favorable outcomes for his clients.”Shenk is committed to community service, with the feature noting that he serves on the board of Rose City Center, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable mental health services.

