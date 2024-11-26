Submit Release
Ethics Commission hosting two educational events in December

Event #1:

Name: Dakota Dilemmas: Lobbyist Gifting, Naughty or Nice?

Date: December 12, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CT

Location: Webinar

Details: Article XIV of the North Dakota Constitution prohibits gifts from a lobbyist to a public official. It allows the Ethics Commission to create exceptions to this prohibition for “educational and social settings inside the state” that “do not raise ethical concerns.” This presentation will walk through the Commission’s gift rules as the holiday and legislative seasons approach.

This webinar has been approved for 1.0 ND CLE credit (general or ethics).

Register Here: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/e21a5537-c372-4d2e-acae-9abf46c8cce7@2dea0464-da51-4a88-bae2-b3db94bc0c54

 

Event #2:

Name: ND Citizens Educational Meeting

Date: December 9, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM CT

Location: ND Heritage Center, Russell Reid Auditorium, 612 East Boulevard Ave, Bismarck

Details: In our ongoing commitment to transparency, integrity, and ethical practices, the North Dakota Ethics Commission is holding an informational session on the Ethics Commission. This session aims to provide valuable insights into the Commission’s mission, responsibilities, and the role it plays in promoting ethical governance as we approach the upcoming legislative session. This event is open to all North Dakota citizens.

 

Registration: Not required for this event.

