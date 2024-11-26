Governor Phil Scott Appoints Zoie Saunders and Secretary of the Agency of Education

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Zoie Saunders to serve as permanent education secretary after serving as interim secretary since April 30, 2024.

Saunders, in her six months as interim secretary, has traveled around the state with her team as part of the Agency’s “Listen and Learn” tour, meeting with educators, parents, students, and community members to understand educational needs at the local level. These listening sessions are designed to inform the Agency of Education’s efforts to support the short-term and long-term educational needs to improve student outcomes. Learn more at the Listen and Learn webpage.

Saunders and her team at the Agency have also issued multiple reports to help education stakeholders, legislators and the general public better understand Vermont’s education system profile, and our education finance system, including how it compares to other states.

“Since day one, I have believed Zoie Saunders is the right person at the right time to lead the Agency of Education. We face significant challenges, with declining enrollment, student performance, and affordability within our education system, and we need thoughtful leadership to work our way through this,” said Governor Phil Scott. “In her six months at the Agency of Education, Zoie has demonstrated a strong commitment to working with teachers, students, parents, administrators, and community members, so together, we can build a stronger education system. I believe those who have met Zoie have seen how valuable her experience and expertise is.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as interim secretary, and I’m incredibly proud of my team at the Agency of Education for the work we have accomplished together. The Agency will continue to prioritize enhanced data reporting, collaboration, and statewide continuous improvement to ensure every Vermont student benefits from a world class education. As a parent of two school-aged children, I will always keep students at the forefront of our work. I am grateful to Governor Scott for his confidence in my leadership and his support of the Agency’s efforts to promote education quality, equity, and sustainability.”

Saunders’ appointment is effective November 26, 2024.

