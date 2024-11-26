TWO MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED “LEGAL VISIONARIES” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Stephen Bradford Tim Chang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Stephen Bradford and Tim Chang have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “Legal Visionaries” as highlighted in a special supplement.“Being recognized as a visionary is not only a reflection of exceptional skill, but also underscores each attorney’s commitment to excellence, thought leadership and impactful contributions to both their clients and the broader legal community,” states the publisher.Stephen Bradford leads Musick Peeler’s transactional law practice. “With [over] 30 years of experience, he advises public and closely held businesses on expansion, consolidation and succession planning,” according to the profile. “His diverse clients include automotive dealerships, a supermarket chain and a nonprofit agricultural cooperative. As a bilingual lawyer, the profile notes Bradford has co-authored business encyclopedias on U.S. and Mexican commerce.”Bradford’s profile also highlights his successful negotiations of key agreements for major companies and participation in groundbreaking international projects, including development of the world’s largest and most powerful telescope. It also notes his community engagement, including his role as former chair of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society’s Los Angeles chapter and his work as a volunteer leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.“Tim Chang represents multinational public and private companies, as well as high-net-worth individuals,” states the publication. “Fluent in Chinese, he assists clients with transactions involving China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the U.S. His practice encompasses business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and real estate."Tim’s legal expertise has brought him to boardrooms as a board member for a world top 200 bank, the largest auto distributorship in Taiwan, and real estate development company, among others. In an effort to promote DEI&A, Tim’s community engagement includes his role as the chairman of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation and as an executive trustee of the University of the West Among his many accolades, Chang was recently named a 2024 “DEI&A Visionary” by Los Angeles Times.

