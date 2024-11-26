Asset Entities Acquires 50% Ownership of Film, TV, Streaming, and Media Rights to Music Icon Jeff Blue’s Linkin Park Story, One Step Closer: From Xero to #1: Becoming Linkin Park

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary Payment Platform company, today announced it has signed an agreement with its Head of Entertainment, Jeff Blue, and has acquired a fifty percent (50%) ownership interest in all film, TV, streaming and media rights to Blue’s story, One Step Closer: From Xero to #1: Becoming Linkin Park.

Blue’s inspirational story chronicles how he discovered and developed Linkin Park, overcoming the odds, enduring 44 showcase rejections from almost every record label in the world. Blue served as the band’s music publisher at Zomba Music, Executive Producer of Hybrid Theory, and Vice President of A&R at Warner Bros. Records where he ultimately signed the band. Despite the rollercoaster ride of switching the band’s singer, bass player, three band name changes, and almost being dropped by Blue’s boss, the band’s debut album, Hybrid Theory, remains the biggest-selling debut album of the 21st century.

Blue hired founding member Brad Delson as his intern after meeting Delson at a class Blue taught at UCLA in 1997 and discovered the late Chester Bennington in Phoenix in 1999 and brought him in as the new lead singer. The band ultimately changed their name from Xero to Hybrid Theory, and then to Linkin Park in 2000. Linkin Park is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide with Hybrid Theory becoming the best-selling debut rock album of the 21st Century. The band has won two Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, and three World Music Awards.

Per the agreement, Asset Entities has also engaged with Mr. Blue to write the screenplay, with an anticipated completion date by the end of February 2025. Published by Simon & Schuster/Posthill Press in 2020, One Step Closer: From Xero to #1: Becoming Linkin Park has been translated into seven different languages. Most recently, the band announced a massive 2025 worldwide tour in support of its new album, “From Zero,” released on November 15, 2024.

“We are thrilled at Asset Entities to finalize this agreement and complete this acquisition,” said Executive Chairman, Michael Gaubert. “Given the amazing worldwide popularity of both Linkin Park and Jeff Blue’s One Step Closer, we are optimistic that such an inspirational story deserves a film/media adaptation and will be a ‘must-see’ by the many millions of the band’s fans around the world.”

Gaubert tells the story of Jeff Blue’s quote about Linkin Park and the album Hybrid Theory becoming such a success, where Blue said, “you never know when your life is going to line up just perfectly enough so you can walk into your own future.”

“Acquiring half of the film, TV, streaming, and media rights to this story, we believe, is an incredible asset that may result in significant revenue for Asset Entities in the future,” said Gaubert.

Indeed, Jeff Blue’s work as a producer and A&R executive in the music industry has resulted in sales of over 160 million albums worldwide, with over 50 signed artists, over 60 publishing deals, and hundreds of film & TV placements.

Today’s news follows Asset Entities’ announcement on October 14, 2024, that it had signed with another Jeff Blue artist Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, producer and actress Macy Gray, to Design, Develop, and Manage her server on the Discord social community platform.

To learn about Asset Entities, please go to www.assetentities.com. To learn about the Ternary payment platform, please go to www.ternarydev.com. To learn about Asset Entities 360 suite of discord services, go to https://www.ae360ddm.com/ and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

