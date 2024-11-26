Roper Technologies to present at Wells Fargo technology conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:45 AM (Pacific Time) in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact information:

Investor Relations

941-556-2601

investor-relations@ropertech.com

