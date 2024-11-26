Fujifilm Announces INSTAX MINI LINK 3™ Smartphone Printer and Google Pixel 9 Pro Collaboration

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, today announced a collaboration with Google featuring its INSTAX MINI LINK 3™ Google Pixel Collaboration Model[1] (Mini Link 3). As part of this collaboration, Mini Link 3 will be offered in a unique, custom hue to complement the Rose Quartz color variation of Google Pixel 9 Pro, and includes Google’s Fast Pair technology, which pairs Mini Link 3 to the Pixel 9 Pro via Bluetooth[2].

“Printing images creates lasting memories,” said Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Pixel 9 Pro users can print images with ease using Mini Link 3 and use their smartphone and printer as tools for creativity, customizing images in imaginative ways through Mini Link 3’s myriad of innovative app features. Mini Link 3 allows you to do way more than print instant photos – and when combined with the image-making power and quick connectivity of Pixel 9 Pro, it brings fun to life.”

The INSTAX MINI LINK App features a variety of unique features designed to encourage creativity, including augmented reality and collage options to customize images. Key app features for the Mini Link 3 include:

INSTAX AiR Studio™

The INSTAX AiR Studio feature of the INSTAX MINI LINK App offers a host of new options for users to capture images using augmented reality (AR). Through this app feature, users can add 3D AR effects to an image before taking the photo with their smartphone, and then print the photo with the effects on INSTAX MINI instant film (required and sold separately) with their Mini Link 3. Users have a variety of options when using INSTAX AiR Studio, including choosing a background template, adding decorative imagery like balloons, hearts, and garlands, and even animated effects.

The INSTAX MINI LINK App allows up to 20 INSTAX AiR Studio image creations to be saved within the app to print or share later.





Click to Collage

INSTAX MINI LINK app users can capture a series of six images at three second intervals and then choose two, four or six images to print as a collage on an INSTAX MINI photo, creating a photobooth-like experience. The series of images are then automatically turned into an animation which can be shared directly to social media via the app.

Triple LED Lighting

For the first time in the INSTAX LINK Series, bright pastel LEDs on the front panel indicate the functionality of the Mini Link 3, including printing status and battery level.

Lightweight Portability and Speed

Compact, lightweight, and finished with a textured design including integrated LED accent lighting, Mini Link 3 transfers an image from the user’s smartphone and commences printing in about 15 seconds, supports continuous printing, and is capable of printing about 100 INSTAX MINI instant photos per charge seamlessly when paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth. Development time of INSTAX MINI instant film (sold separately) is approximately 90 seconds.

Ability to customize INSTAX MINI photos with Image Modes, Design Frames, Stickers, and more

The INSTAX MINI LINK App contains a variety of design frames that can be overlaid onto a selected smartphone image for a one-of-a-kind INSTAX MINI instant photo. Users can choose between two image color modes – INSTAX-Rich Mode for deep, enhanced colors and INSTAX-Natural Mode for a more original look. Smartphone images can also be enhanced with the App’s artistic filters or by adjusting brightness, contrast, and saturation of the image.

Pricing and Availability

Mini Link 3, expected to be available for purchase in late November at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $129.95 USD.

For more information about the INSTAX MINI LINK 3 Smartphone Printer product offerings, visit https://www.instaxus.com/printers/instax-mini-link-3-google-pixel/.

[1] Compatible with Android devices installed with Android 10 or later versions.

[2] Location history must be enabled.

