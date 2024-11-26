A Milestone for KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL)

KRTL Biotech Achieves FDA Registration, Advancing Global Pharmaceutical Access and U.S. Supply Chain Resilience

Lakewood, CO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL) announces a major strategic milestone: its subsidiary, KRTL Biotech Inc., has successfully completed the registration process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This achievement is central to KRTL’s mission of fortifying the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain by facilitating the seamless integration of international manufacturers, ultimately benefiting the healthcare ecosystem at both a national and global level.

The FDA registration of KRTL Biotech is not merely a regulatory checkpoint but a foundational advancement towards enhancing the resilience and diversification of the pharmaceutical supply chain. By adhering to the rigorous standards set forth by the FDA, KRTL Biotech is positioned to support international pharmaceutical manufacturers in delivering high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), novel compounds, and finished products to the U.S. market upon future establishment of dedicated manufacturing facilities. This strategic initiative is designed to provide lower-cost alternatives and optimized logistics solutions, thereby strengthening supply chain stability while generating significant cost savings for the healthcare sector.

Strategic Benefits for the U.S. Market

Enhanced Supply Chain Resilience: By enabling international manufacturers to enter the U.S. market, KRTL Biotech aims to foster a more diversified and resilient pharmaceutical supply chain, bolstering adaptability and reliability in addressing healthcare demands. Cost-Efficiency for the Healthcare System: Through the provision of APIs and finished products at reduced costs, KRTL Biotech’s initiatives are designed to alleviate the financial strain on the U.S. healthcare system, thereby enhancing access to essential medications for patients. Quality Assurance and Innovation: KRTL Biotech's commitment to compliance and quality facilitates international partners in achieving U.S. regulatory standards, thereby establishing new benchmarks for innovation and quality in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A Strategic Move for Global Impact

This milestone is a transformative step that goes beyond corporate growth; it positions KRTL Biotech as a catalyst for meaningful change in the pharmaceutical landscape, both domestically and internationally. By providing a pathway for international manufacturers, KRTL Biotech aims to support the United States in maintaining its leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and



Shareholder Benefits and Future Plans

KRTL Holding Group's shareholders are positioned to benefit significantly from the FDA registration through enhanced partnership opportunities, an expanded market presence, and a strengthened position within the pharmaceutical sector. By facilitating the entry of international manufacturers into the U.S. market, KRTL Biotech aims to generate value not only for shareholders but also for the broader U.S. healthcare market, contributing to a more competitive supply chain with cost-effective, high-quality products.

Looking forward, KRTL is committed to expanding its influence further by establishing a cutting-edge manufacturing and distribution facility in financial year 2025. This facility will serve as a cornerstone of KRTL’s strategy to augment production capacity, optimize distribution logistics, and provide comprehensive support to both domestic and international partners. This endeavor will solidify our commitment to ensuring that the U.S. healthcare system has reliable access to affordable, high-quality pharmaceutical products, thereby reinforcing our contribution to the public health infrastructure.



CEO’s Statement

“Securing FDA registration represents a pivotal moment for KRTL Biotech, one that enables us to make a substantial contribution to the global pharmaceutical ecosystem,” said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. “Our strategic goal is to reinforce the U.S. supply chain by integrating high-quality, cost-effective products from international manufacturers. This ensures that we are well-positioned to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our population. This achievement is not simply about regulatory compliance—it is about empowering our partners and enhancing patient care standards worldwide.”

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

We are interested in having a competitive edge in the marketplace, through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances with specific partners.

KRTL Holding Group Inc., a holding company which operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. These subsidiaries have evolved to focus on distinct industries, yet they intricately intertwine, forming the bedrock of the KRTL brand. This strategic synergy empowers KRTL Holding Group to actively pursue investment opportunities and forge invaluable partnerships, ultimately enhancing shareholder value.

Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

www.krtlholding.com info@krtlholding.com www.krtlbiotech.com info@krtlbiotech.com www.krtl-icc.com info@krtl-icc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

