WellRithms Co-founder and President, Anna Quarum, Honored at the 17th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Achievement – ‘Women in Business’

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellRithms, an industry-leading payment integrity firm, proudly announces that Anna Quarum, co-founder and president, has received a Silver award at the 17th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business). This prestigious award highlights the company’s dedication to excellence and its commitment to advancing women in the business world.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business) is a prestigious awards program that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women in all industries worldwide. Companies and organizations can nominate the accomplishments of their women employees, women business owners can submit their own achievements or nominate their staff, and women who have made significant strides in their careers can self-nominate. Open to women professionals and leaders from every field and region, this program highlights the dedication, innovation, and leadership that drive positive change in the global business landscape.

Quarum has demonstrated exceptional leadership by spearheading multiple initiatives that drive innovation, reduce healthcare costs and shape industry standards. Her collaborative approach has achieved transformative growth for WellRithms, establishing it as a leading authority in healthcare payment integrity and generating significant savings in healthcare spending for its clients that include self-insured employers, unions and healthcare payors across the nation. This award follows Quarum’s recognition in the 21st annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

"Receiving this recognition is a true honor that reflects not only my own efforts but also the outstanding work of the entire WellRithms team," says Quarum. "Our mission is to redefine healthcare payment integrity through advanced AI, technology and deep industry expertise, positioning us as the leading solution for precise, pre-payment medical bill reviews. WellRithms is dedicated to being the most precise choice for repricing medical claims and offers first-to-market captive solutions designed to protect plan sponsors from the financial impact of medical overbilling, as well as the latest advances in medical bill review and repricing.”

“We are delighted to honor the achievements of women in business and professionals from all over the world who are setting new standards of excellence,” said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. “These winners exemplify the values of leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing women in the business world. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved recognition.”

About WellRithms

WellRithms saves money for health plan sponsors by Leveling the Paying Field™ between healthcare purchasers and providers. The company serves group health and workers’ compensation payors who seek the most advanced medical bill review system available, the most precise repricing, and unsurpassed plan savings. WellRithms Shield Indemnification™, backed by our insurance captive, sets WellRithms apart by transferring full financial liability from the payor and participant to WellRithms, rendering balance billing tactics, collections, and pressures to overpay ineffective and unenforceable. Visit www.wellrithms.com.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for USA (American Business). To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

