Solving the waste challenge of new nuclear technologies

DeepGEO and Copenhagen Atomics have signed a pioneering collaboration agreement that will see the companies work together to better understand both the radioactive materials and fuel needs of Copenhagen Atomics’ thorium reactors.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the first agreement between a multinational repository developer and an advanced reactor designer in the global nuclear sector. It’s a concrete step towards the long-term sustainability of nuclear energy.

Copenhagen Atomics is leading the global race of delivering the first commercial thorium reactor. The company expects to demonstrate the viability of its process sooner than its competitors as it is on a rapid path to the first ultra efficient thorium reactor.

Copenhagen Atomics has invented an innovative thorium molten salt nuclear reactor with the size of a 40 foot shipping container and the company aims to mass manufacture these thorium reactors on assembly lines. When the rules are in place for spent nuclear fuel recycling, then these thorium reactors are able to consume all transuranics in the world.

DeepGEO is developing multinational repositories for the disposal of spent nuclear fuel. It aims to assist both advanced reactor and small modular reactor developers in commercialising their technologies. The establishment of multinational interim storage facilities and repositories that can host a variety of waste forms would provide vital flexibility in support of novel nuclear technologies, applications and business models.

Thomas Jam Pedersen, CEO and co-founder of Copenhagen Atomics, says:

“Copenhagen Atomics reactors are able to burn spent nuclear fuel and get ten times more energy out of it, than when that same fuel is used in a traditional nuclear reactor. Together with DeepGEO, Copenhagen Atomics will explore how we can make international handling of spent nuclear fuel radically more efficient and at the same time handle all waste streams responsibly.”

Link Murray, President of DeepGEO, says:

“We are thrilled to partner with Copenhagen Atomics, which again demonstrates that it’s a pioneer in nuclear. Working together we can better understand the value of different fuel and waste needs of advanced nuclear reactors, help to accelerate their deployment and ensure the future sustainability of nuclear energy.”

Important aspects of the collaboration include technology, fuel and waste characterization and the legislation and regulations of handling, transporting and disposing of these materials between countries.

