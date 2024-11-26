SimplyProtein Announces its Selection to the 2025 KeHE CARETrade® Program

Simply Protein Logo KeHE CareTrade Logo

World’s largest distributor of natural, organic, and specialty foods honors SimplyProtein’s purpose-driven mission to make the world a better place.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimplyProtein , a healthier snack brand that makes premium plant-powered protein snacks that are delicious and nutritious, announced today its selection to the KeHE CARETrade class of 2025. KeHE is the largest and most respected distributor of natural, organic, fresh, and specialty foods in North America. To bridge its business and philanthropic arms, each year KeHe selects a handful of like-minded, mission-driven brands that are working to give back to communities and make the world a better place. CARETrade selectees are connected to KeHE’s unparalleled network of retailers and shoppers across the US and Canada, all of which are looking to foster a deeper connection with the products they purchase.“We are beyond thrilled to become a 2025 KeHE CARETrade partner,” said Michael Lines, CEO and President of SimplyProtein. “The common values we share, and KeHE’s passion for supporting companies that authentically live their mission is truly inspiring. We are looking forward to working shoulder to shoulder with them to serve those in need within our communities.”Selection as a KeHE CARETrade partner establishes SimplyProtein’s rightful place among some of the world’s most admired purpose-led brands. Since its debut in 2017, KeHE’s CARETrade program has supported iconic companies including, Beyond Good, Chickapea, Dignity Coconuts, Divine Chocolate, Heart Water, The Humble Company, Rishi Tea, Rumi, This Bar Saves Lives, Tony’s Chocolonely and others.To earn this opportunity, SimplyProtein successfully demonstrated to KeHE’s employee-led CARETrade team how:-- SimplyProtein’s high-quality, plant-powered, better-for-you protein snacks have helped millions of people simplify and better manage their nutrition, energy, and cravings;-- as a Certified B Corp, SimplyProtein champions practices that support long-term and environmental health;-- SimplyProtein’s genuine care about its people, products, and the planet is core to everything they do as an organization;-- SimplyProtein is the ONLY BFY snack brand whose products all feature low sugar and calories, excellent protein, and fiber.“The SimplyProtein team impressed us. We’re confident that our retailers and their customers will feel great about SimplyProtein’s honest-to-goodness nutritionally sound snacks. And, we were inspired by the brand’s authentic dedication to giving back within the community.” said Sr. Analyst, Brand Development, Amanda Davio VanLaar.About SimplyProteinSimplyProtein makes a variety of delicious, high-quality, plant-powered, better-for-you protein snacks that are perfect for everyone trying to make healthier lifestyle choices.As a B Corp certified brand, the company champions practices that support long-term environmental and human health. Our snacks are plant-based because we believe this is a healthier, more sustainable choice. SimplyProtein is the only BFY snack brand whose products all feature low sugar and calories, excellent protein, and fiber. Each serving contains between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, less than 5 grams of sugar, are high in fiber, less than 200 calories, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Owned by Wellness Natural Inc, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and new Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, H-E-B, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own websites, SimplyProtein.com in the U.S., and in Canada at .SimplyProtein.ca. To learn more about and follow our brand, visit us on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About KeHEKeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.