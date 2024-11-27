High Rise Financial LLC Expands National Presence with New Office in Houston, Texas

High Rise Financial LLC is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Rise Financial LLC , a leading provider of pre-settlement funding, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Houston, Texas. This expansion marks a significant step in the company's continued growth and commitment to serving clients across the nation.The new office, located at 720 Rusk Street, Suite 237, Houston, TX 77002, will provide local support to plaintiffs and law firms seeking financial assistance during ongoing litigation. With a local presence in Houston, High Rise Financial can better assist the growing number of individuals in need of financial solutions while they await their legal settlements.“We are thrilled to open our doors in Houston,” said Mark Berookim, co-founder of High Rise Financial LLC.“Houston’s dynamic legal community and growing demand for pre-settlement funding make this the perfect location for our newest office. Our goal is to provide timely, transparent, and ethical financial support to clients in need, and this new location allows us to do that more effectively.”About High Rise Financial LLCHigh Rise Financial LLC is a leading pre-settlement funding firm that provides financial assistance to plaintiffs in personal injury , wrongful death, and other civil cases. The company offers cash advances to clients waiting for their legal settlements, helping them manage their finances during lengthy litigation processes.With a commitment to transparency and excellent customer service, High Rise Financial is dedicated to helping clients navigate the financial challenges of litigation.

