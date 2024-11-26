Bovine mastitis market $1.01 billion by 203 1eading to considerable economic losses in the dairy industry

Bovine mastitis market size, growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bovine mastitis market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease and heightened awareness among dairy farmers. Valued at approximately $0.54 billion in 2021, the market is projected to reach $1.01 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Bovine mastitis, an inflammatory condition affecting the mammary glands of dairy cows, poses substantial challenges to milk production and quality, leading to considerable economic losses in the dairy industry.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17539 Market DynamicsSeveral factors are influencing the growth of the bovine mastitis market:• Prevalence of Bovine Mastitis: The disease is notably common; a study indicated that subclinical mastitis affects approximately 31.55% of cows, particularly those aged between 5 to 7 years• Research and Development (R&D): Key players are investing in R&D to develop innovative treatments. For instance, NovaQuest Capital Management's partnership with Mileutis aims to enhance management and treatment options for bovine mastitis• Product Innovations: New products, such as Ecolab's Eco-Flex Teat Dip, are being introduced to improve udder health and prevent infections• Government Initiatives: Increased government support for animal healthcare is expected to further stimulate market growth.Segmentation OverviewThe bovine mastitis market can be segmented based on product type, route of administration, end-users, and region:• By Product Type:• Antibiotics: Dominated the market in 2021 due to ongoing demand for effective treatment options.• Others: This segment is expected to grow significantly with the rising popularity of teat sealants.• By Route of Administration:• Systemic: Held the largest share in 2021; anticipated to continue leading due to increased prevalence and welfare funding.• Intramammary: Expected to witness considerable growth as R&D efforts intensify.• By End-User:• On-Site Treatment: Dominated the market as more veterinarians are available for immediate care.• Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics: Anticipated growth due to an increase in healthcare facilities and expenditures.• By Region:• Asia-Pacific: Accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance due to extensive dairy farming practices.• LAMEA: Projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing product launches and healthcare investments.Future OutlookThe bovine mastitis market presents numerous opportunities for stakeholders:• The rising demand for dairy products globally is expected to fuel market growth.• Continued advancements in diagnostic techniques and treatment options will enhance management strategies for bovine mastitis.• Strategic collaborations among manufacturers will likely expand their market presence in emerging regions.In conclusion, the bovine mastitis market is poised for robust growth driven by a combination of increasing prevalence rates, innovative product development, and supportive government initiatives aimed at improving animal health standards.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17539

