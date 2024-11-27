Global Data Enrichment Solutions Market Set For 12.5% Growth, Reaching $4.13 Billion By 2028

Data Enrichment Solutions Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The data enrichment solutions market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What's the Current Market Size and Expected Growth Rate of the Data Enrichment Solutions Sector?

The data enrichment solutions market size has grown rapidly in recent years. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising big data analytics, increase in demand for personalized marketing, growth in digital transformation initiatives, rise in need for enhanced customer insights, and the proliferation of IoT and connected devices that increase value creation. Witnesses project a rise from $2.30 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%.

See the complete insights provided in this sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19024&type=smp

In the next few years, the market is expected to see rapid growth, growing to $4.13 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of AI and machine learning technologies, growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the rise of data privacy regulations, and the demand for an enhanced customer experience.

Get an in-depth understanding of the market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-enrichment-solutions-global-market-report

Highlighting the Cast of Key Players and Latest Trends in the Market

A host of prominent companies are operating within the data enrichment solutions market, each working towards securing a competitive edge through innovative solutions. For instance, JP Morgan, a US-based financial services company, launched Fusion, an advanced data normalization solution, in May 2024. Fusion provides institutional investors with a data management system that integrates and normalizes data from varying sources, enabling advanced analytics.

What's Powering the Growth in the Deep-water Aquaculture Cage Market?

A significant growth driver in related sectors is the increasing demand for seafood which has impacted the growth of deep-water aquaculture cages. The demand for seafood is propelled by growing consumer preferences for healthier, protein-rich diets, rising global population, and the expansion of the aquaculture industry. For instance, it is projected that by 2032, the average global per capita consumption of seafood will increase to 21.3 kg, up from 20.7 kg in 2022.

What Constitutes the Segment Breakdown of the Data Enrichment Solutions Market?

The data enrichment solutions market covered in this report can be segmented as follows:

1 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

2 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

3 By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance BFSI, Information Technology IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Construction, Other End-Users

Browse more similar reports-

Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-accelerator-global-market-report

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-data-center-global-market-report

Data Protection As A Service (DPaaS) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-protection-as-a-service-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has an impressive archive of over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and spanning 60+ geographies. Our reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.