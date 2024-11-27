Global Dasatinib Drugs Market Set For 6.7% Growth, Reaching $1.87 Billion By 2028

Dasatinib Drugs Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dasatinib drugs market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The dasatinib drugs market has seen a robust growth in recent years, driven primarily by increased cases of chronic myeloid leukemia CML, more use of targeted cancer therapies, and advances in tyrosine kinase inhibitors TKIS research. The market size, valued at $1.36 billion in 2023, will escalate to approximately $1.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. Additionally, larger investment in oncology research and an increase in clinical trials have been contributory factors to this growth.

Looking to Future Trends, What Will Propel the Growth of the Dasatinib Drugs Market?

The market size is expected to experience notable growth in the next few years. A rise to $1.87 billion in market value is projected by 2028, observing a CAGR of 6.7%. Sustained growth in the forecast period will be driven by increasing investment in oncology drug pipelines, rising prevalence of drug resistant leukemia cases, and growing availability of generic dasatinib drugs. Additionally, the emphasis on minimizing side effects of chemotherapy alongside increased early diagnosis and awareness of leukemia will further propel growth. Key market trends include the adoption of personalized medicine, implementation of companion diagnostics, enhancements in combination therapies, development of new formulations, and the creation of biosimilars.

But how will the rapidly growing volume of data worldwide impact the market? It is expected to drive growth in the data enrichment solutions market. As the use of digital devices soars, together with the rise of social media, technological advancements, and the proliferation of IoT devices, the volume of data is proliferating. For instance, forecast by Edge Delta, a US-based software company, for March 2024, suggests that the global data generation volume would increase 150-fold by 2027 compared to that produced in 2022– a rise from 97 zettabytes ZB, with projections for it to be 300 times larger than the data volume of 2027 by 2032. This boost in data volume will undoubtedly drive growth in the tailoring and data enrichment solutions market.

What Are the Key Emerging Trends in The Dasatinib Drugs Market?

Major players in the dasatinib drugs market are capitalizing on the development of cost-effective generic drugs, aiming to expand their market share and increase access for patients. For instance, in September 2024, Canada-based pharmaceutical company, Apotex Corp., launched the first generic version of Sprycel dasatinib in the United States, marking a significant step in lowering prices in the dasatinib market.

How Is The Dasatinib Drugs Market Segmented?

The dasatinib drugs market offers a diverse range of products, primarily segmented into:

1 Product Types such as Tablets, Oral Suspension, and Other Products.

2 Indications including Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and Other Indications.

3 End Users like Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Home Healthcare.

