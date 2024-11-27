Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market to Hit $12.59 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.2% | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type, End-Use Industry, Product, and Technology: Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the Indonesia cold chain logistics market was valued at $4.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export of frozen goods or items in Indonesia.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4973 By business type, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market has been categorized into cold storage and cold chain transport . The cold storage segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for cold storage services for cold chain logistics.On the basis of end-use industry, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is bifurcated into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. The meat, fish, & sea food segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for frozen meat and sea food in Indonesia.On the basis of product, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is bifurcated into refrigerators and air conditioning. The refrigerators segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for efficient refrigerators to successfully transport the frozen items.Depending on technology, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is fragmented into air blown and Eutectic. The Eutectic segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the cold chain logistics companies making use of the Eutectic technology in the country.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-cold-chain-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 impact on the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced government In Indonesia to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of products and items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the demand for frozen products.Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced cold chain logistics facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of Cold Chain Logistics systems in Indonesia.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By business type, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use industry, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.On the basis of product, the air conditioning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.According to technology, the air blown segment is projected to lead the Indonesia cold chain logistics market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4973 The key players profiled in this Indonesia cold chain logistics market report include Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama, GAC, Kiat Ananda Group, Kuenhe + Nagel, Maersk, OOCL Logistics Limited, PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA, SF Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System MarketAirside Services MarketElectric Commercial Vehicle MarketPortable EV Charger MarketCruise Ship MarketE-Commerce Warehouse Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.