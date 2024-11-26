Bybit Launches bbSOL Virtual Card, Bridging Solana Ecosystem with Innovative Features





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled the bbSOL virtual card, offering Bybit Card holders a unique entry into the Solana ecosystem. Celebrating Bybit’s 6th anniversary, Bybit Card invites users to join the bbSOL evolution through a gamified experience designed for a dynamic growth journey and exclusive rewards.



Marking both Bybit’s 6th anniversary and bbSOL’s debut year, the new bbSOL-themed virtual card expands the rewards options available to Bybit Card holders, including bbSOL perks and gaming points, enabling users to participate in the evolution of bbSOL financially and creatively.

Registration is open to existing and new Bybit Card users. Once issued, the personalized virtual card can be added to Apple Pay or Google Wallet on their device in supported regions. And with each tap of the virtual card, the evolution begins.

Card holders enjoy a refreshing Web3 experience, with exclusive and interactive features that enhance their journey. There are three main paths to tailor their spending and unlock unique benefits:

Growing with bbSOL with daily spending: Users accumulate XP points with each purchase and build a unique bbSOL profile based on spending categories. Users may select a spending route based on their consumption styles and preferences, and unlock the corresponding card design for a touch of personal flair. The gaming points will fuel the evolution of the card holder’s bbSOL avatar for new looks and rewards. Users can select from three spending routes: Gourmet, Jetsetter, or Fashionista, each reflecting individual spending styles.

with daily spending: Users accumulate XP points with each purchase and build a unique bbSOL profile based on spending categories. Users may select a spending route based on their consumption styles and preferences, and unlock the corresponding card design for a touch of personal flair. The gaming points will fuel the evolution of the card holder’s bbSOL avatar for new looks and rewards. Users can select from three spending routes: Gourmet, Jetsetter, or Fashionista, each reflecting individual spending styles. Celebrating milestones: Spending milestones allow users to unlock Mystery Boxes, which can be redeemed for cashback bonuses or exclusive bbSOL avatars.

Spending milestones allow users to unlock Mystery Boxes, which can be redeemed for cashback bonuses or exclusive bbSOL avatars. Getting bbSOL cashback: Bybit Card holders now have the option to receive cashback in bbSOL, the Bybit-backed Liquid Staking Token (LST) holding a key to staking and growth potentials on Solana.



In Sep. 2024, bbSOL debuted as the world’s first exchange-backed LST on the Solana blockchain. Enabling users to stake SOL via Bybit Web3 to earn rewards and access diverse DeFi opportunities, bbSOL bridges the centralized and decentralized worlds of crypto. To date, bbSOL has achieved over $154 million in total value locked.

“In today’s digital economy, users expect more than convenience from service providers—they demand meaningful rewards and engaging experiences,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. “The Bybit Card’s bbSOL integration underscores our commitment to delivering on both fronts, making crypto trading and spending fun, interactive, and rewarding. At our 6th anniversary, this is the perfect occasion to celebrate the transformations of Bybit as we grow to cover the evolving needs of our customers,” she remarked.

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support.

