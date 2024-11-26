Discover the KREX (Krex) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that KREX (Krex) will be listed on XT Exchange. The KREX/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 10:00 on November 25, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on November 25, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 10:00 on November 26, 2024 (UTC)

10:00 on November 26, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 10:00 on November 27, 2024 (UTC)







About KREX (Krex)

KREX is the native token of the Kasparex ecosystem, a high-security database central to the digital expanse known as Kaspaland. Embodied by its iconic mascot Krex—sporting a yellow cyber hoodie and neon glasses—this token represents a bold fusion of digital identity and advanced blockchain capabilities.

As a key utility token, $KREX empowers its holders with wealth and access to rare digital abilities, seamlessly bridging the divide between the real world and the digital frontier. Designed to encapsulate the spirit of innovation, KREX fuels creativity and unlocks new possibilities within the Kasparex network, cementing its place in the ever-evolving Web 3.0 landscape.

The listing of KREX on XT Exchange signifies a major milestone for the Kasparex community, providing greater visibility and a broader platform for global adoption. XT Exchange's support for pioneering projects like KREX underscores its commitment to driving the growth of innovative ecosystems and delivering a seamless trading experience for its users.

Website: https://www.kasparex.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://kas.fyi/token/krc20/KREX

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

KREX (Krex)

Support@kasparex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd25f417-8d6f-4b06-a0b2-e63f7a44c29f

KREX (Krex) Listing on XT KREX (Krex) Listing on XT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.