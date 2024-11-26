Spectrometry Market to Witness 7.2% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The key factors propelling the growth of the global spectrometry market size, is the growing usage of spectrometry methods for drug testing, quality assurance, and quality control of goods in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Westford, USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Spectrometry Market size will attain the value of USD 30.29 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Increasing use of spectrometry techniques in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for drug testing, drug discovery, protein testing, reagents, quality assurance, quality control and materials are major drivers for spectrometry market growth. The development of technologically advanced spectroscopy instruments and consumables is anticipated to provide growth avenues to this market.

Request your free sample PDF of the report today: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/spectrometry-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Spectrometry Market "

Pages – 211

Tables - 89

Figures – 71





Spectrometry Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 13.37 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 30.29 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Atomic Spectrometry, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Advancements in Spectrometry Technologies Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Precision Medicine Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Spectrometry Market Segmental Analysis

Global Spectrometry Market is segmented by Type, Product, Application, End use, and region.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry and Atomic Spectrometry.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Instrument, Consumables, Services.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Proteomics, Metabolomics, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Forensic Analysis, Others.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into Government & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Molecular Spectrometry Segment to Dominate Due to Technological Advancements in Various Sectors

Molecular spectrometry earned the largest share and continues to dominate the spectrometry industry. Molecular analysts have taken over the entire world’s system of spectrometry, as they can do molecular structure analysis in a very precise way. It is the maximum flexible technological method as it can be utilized in diverse sectors like chemicals, health care and food production, creating a positive impact on growth of this economy.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/spectrometry-market

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment is Growing Due to High Demand for Personalized Medication

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are poised to be the fastest developing segment in the spectrometry market due to their growing reliance on spectrometry for drug development, quality control, and biomolecular analysis. The high demand for personalized medication, strict law requirements, and requirement for accurate molecular modifying are making them more famous.

North America is Dominating Due to Research Infrastructure Partnership

The spectrometry market is largely led by North America due to its research infrastructure partnership segments, technical investments and various chemicals for biotechnology industries. Also, stringiest directives and an increase focus on precision therapy plus monitoring of the ecosystem trigger a need for advanced spectrometry solutions. North America continues to command a large market share as it has major participants in this industry, as well as ground-breaking discoveries leading to spectrometry and other related sciences.

Drivers

Advancements in Spectrometry Technologies

Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Growing Applications in Environmental and Food Safety Testing





Restraints

High Costs of Equipment

Complexity of Operation

Limited Skilled Workforce for Advanced Spectrometry Techniques





Prominent Players in Spectrometry Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

JEOL Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Rigaku Corporation

Malvern Panalytical

Oxford Instruments plc

SPEX SamplePrep

StellarNet Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Endress+Hauser Group

Biotage AB

LECO Corporation

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed: https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/spectrometry-market

Key Questions Answered in Spectrometry Market Report

What are the key growth factors of the market?

Which is the dominating region in the market?

What are the key restraints of the market?

What is the current size of the market?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (advancements in spectrometry technologies, increasing demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing applications in environmental and food safety testing), restraints (high costs of equipment, complexity of operation), opportunities (rising demand for precision medicine) influencing the growth of Spectrometry Market.

Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Spectrometry Market.

: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Spectrometry Market. Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Spectrometry Market.

: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Spectrometry Market. Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

: Detailed information on profitable growing industries. Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.





To read the full report, please visit: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/spectrometry-market

Related Reports:

Medical Terminology Software Market Set to Grow at 19.4% CAGR Through 2031

Light Therapy Market Set to Grow at 4.6% CAGR Through 2031

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Set to Grow at 8.30% CAGR Through 2031

Fitness Tracker Market Set to Grow at 6.60% CAGR Through 2031

Addiction Treatment Market Set to Grow at 5.80% CAGR Through 2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.